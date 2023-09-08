HVR Game Notes - September 8, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (69-60, 30-33) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (71-57, 36-27)

RHP Cam Schlittler (0-0, 40.50 ERA) vs. RHP Mitch Neunborn (3-3, 3.58 ERA)

| Game 130 | Home Game 64 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Sept. 8, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

JERSEY SHORE REUNION:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park for their final regular season home series of the year. The Renegades are aiming to win their first home series since mid-June when they took four out of six games from the Rome Braves. The 'Gades have won two of the first three head-to-head battles with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this year.

DEAR SAM:The Jersey Shore BlueClaws downed the Hudson Valley Renegades 6-1 on Thursday night. Jersey Shore scored a run in the top of the first inning before the game entered a rain delay of nearly two hours. Out of the bullpen, Joel Valdez allowed just one run in 3.1 innings. Christopher Familia blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to plate the 'Gades lone run of the contest. Familia finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate.

THE MEATBALL:Over the last seven games, Jesus Rodriguez is 10-for-24 with a triple, a home run, 4 RBIs, and four runs. Rodriguez has also recorded a hit in five of the last six games which has raised his season batting average from .350 to .366.

NEW CASTMEMBER (WHERE'S ANGELINA?):The New York Yankees announced the promotion of right-handed pitcher Osiel Rodriguez from Single-A Tampa. In 24 appearances between the FCL Yankees and the Tampa Tarpons, Rodriguez struck out 49 batters in 35.1 innings while sporting a 3.82 ERA.

CALL THE BULLPEN ON THE DUCK PHONE:Over the last eight games, the Hudson Valley Renegades bullpen has combined to strike out 61, while allowing just 27 hits and 10 earned runs in 43.1 innings. Over the past 14 games, the 'Gades bullpen has struck out 85 batters in 58.1 innings and posted a 2.31 ERA. The 2.31 ERA is the third-lowest in High-A during this span.

THE SWEETEST STAFF YOU'LL EVER MEET:Entering Thursday, the Hudson Valley Renegades sit tied for second in Minor League Baseball with a 3.60 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.12 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.35 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently tied with Hudson Valley, also sporting a 3.60 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

IT'S T-SHIRT TIME:Over the last 19 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 41-for-213 (.192) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .208 batting average with RISP.

CLUB KARMA: Ben Cowles' 41-game on-base streak came to end on Saturday night against Wilmington. The former Maryland Terrapin had reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen.

NO RUN JUICE:After tossing 2.1 scoreless innings on Tuesday night, Clay Aguilar hasn't allowed a run over his last six appearances, which spans 12.2 innings. The southpaw finished the month of August with a 0.61 ERA after allowing just one earned run in 14.2 innings. Anderson Munoz also hasn't allowed a run in his last three outings which spans 6.2 innings. In six games at High-A, the right-hander has allowed just one run in 11.2 frames.

THE PROSPECT RANKING SITUATION:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

HITTING GRENADES:On August 17, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

SEASON TWO (BUT NOT IN MIAMI):After winning the first-half crown in the North Division of the South Atlantic League back in June, the Hudson Valley Renegades are patiently awaiting their playoff opponent. The Jersey Shore BlueClaws and the Brooklyn Cyclones are currently tied for first place with three games to play in the second half.

A DOZEN IT IS: Jared Serna's 14 game hitting streak was snapped on Wednesday night against Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in High-A. On Saturday night, Serna passed Rafael Flores for the longest hitting streak by Renegades batter this season. Serna did reach base safely on Wednesday, so his on-base streak currently stands at 16 games.

YOU EXPECT EVERYTHING TO BE PEACHES:Since his promotion last Tuesday, Renegades OF Cole Gabrielson has reached base safely in six of his first seven games he's started in with Hudson Valley. The former USC Trojan hit a home run in his first High-A at-bat on Wednesday in Wilmington.

