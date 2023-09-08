BlueClaws Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are trying to earn their way back to the playoffs for the first time in five years and 2023 playoff tickets are now on sale with the first potential home playoff game on Tuesday! Playoff tickets are just $10 and include a hot dog, chips, and soda!

The 2023 BlueClaws Post-Season is presented by Farro's Tees.

The BlueClaws could host two playoff games:

South Atlantic League Northern Division Championship Series Game One

Tuesday, September 12th (6:35 pm)

(Games two and three would be played at Hudson Valley on September 14th & 15th)

South Atlantic League Championship Series Game One

Sunday, September 17th (12:05 pm)

(Games two and three would be played the Southern Division Champion on September 19th & 20th)

in the event that either or both of these games are not played, any purchased tickets would be converted into Opening Night tickets for the 2024 Season (taking place on Friday, April 5, 2024).

2023 BlueClaws ticket package holders that renew their plans for the 2024 season by Monday, September 11th will receive complimentary playoff tickets.

At the game on Tuesday, fans 21 and older can enjoy $7 cans of Blue Strike, the BlueClaws all new blueberry lemon sour beer made in conjunction with Heavy Reel Brewing Company. The beer will be available at the Heavy Reel Brewing Company Taphouse behind Section 109.

Picnic tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. Picnic tickets are $25 for adults or $20 for children 12 and under. Each ticket includes a 2-hour all-you-can-eat buffet that runs from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm.

The BlueClaws have not made the post-season since 2018 and are looking for their fourth South Atlantic League title overall after previously winning in 2006, 2009, and 2010.

