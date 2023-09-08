Renegades Game Postponed

September 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. (Sept. 8, 2023) - Friday night's regularly scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Heritage Financial Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games on Saturday afternoon beginning at 3:35 p.m. Game Two will take place at the regularly-scheduled time of 6:05 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to Friday night's (9/8) contest may use them as a voucher for any remaining 2023 Renegades regular season or playoff game, and may also be used as a voucher for any April or May Renegades home game in the 2024 season.

Renegades Record:

69-60, 30-33

