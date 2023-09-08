Browns Eight RBI Night Lifts the Grasshoppers to a 19-10 Victory over the Hot Rods

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 19-10 on Thursday, September 7. The Grasshoppers improved to 30-32 in the second half of the season while the Hot Rods fell to 37-25. Greensboro outhit Bowling Green 16-12 as the Hot Rods had one mishap.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Luke Brown as he went 4-6 with two home runs, a season-high eight RBI, and three runs scored. Tres Gonzalez, Sammy Siani, and Shawn Ross each followed close behind with three hits as Ross tallied a home run and double and Siani a home run.

Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was righthanded pitcher Po-Yu Chen as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up eight hits, five runs (four earned runs), and two free bases on four innings of work. Darvin Garcia recorded the win for his first for the Grasshoppers.

Ben Peoples took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 4-6 on the season.

