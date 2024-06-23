Comeback Bid Comes up Short in 1st Half Finale

June 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - A late rally came up just short and the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Wichita Wind Surge, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the first half of the Texas League season. Down three runs in the eighth, the Travs put a pair on the board but did not get the game tied. Cody Laweryson got the final out of the eighth and then put Arkansas away in order in the ninth to close the game. Travs starter Reid VanScoter (5 IP, ER) pitched well but took the loss with Wichita starter Travis Adams throwing five shutout frames to earn the victory.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita put the Travs behind immediately thanks to a Jake Rucker home run in the opening inning.

* Three straight doubles with two out in the eighth inning by Cole Young, Ben Williamson and Harry Ford pulled the Travs within a run but a strikeout ended the frame leaving the tying run at second base.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Ben Williamson: 1-3, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* SS Cole Young: 1-3, BB, run, 2B

News and Notes

* The three game losing streak to close the first half matches the Travs longest of the season.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, the Travs open the second half of the season on the road at Springfield Tuesday night. RHP Juan Mercedes (3-3, 2.71) takes the hill for Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

