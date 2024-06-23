Cornwell, Lloyd Propel Cardinals to Blanking of Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Alex Cornwell fired 6.0 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts, and Ryan Shreve and Matt Svanson followed with 3.0 one-hit innings of relief as the Cardinals defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-0 on Saturday night at Whataburger Field. The Cardinals' win combined with an Arkansas loss brings Springfield to within a ÃÂ½ game of first place going into the last day of the first half on Sunday.

Decisions:

W: Alex Cornwell (4-1)

L: Aaron Brown (2-4)

Notables:

The shutout was the Cardinals' 2nd of the series and 4th of the season.

Making his first start in nearly 2 months since April 28, Cornwell's 6.0 innings were a season high.

Making his first start at first base, Matt Lloyd had a big day at the plate for Springfield, going 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run homer and 3 RBIs. Lloyd also walked twice.

Lloyd's homer was the Cardinals' first since last Saturday at home against NW Arkansas and just the Cards' 4th in June.

The Cardinals drew a season-high 11 walks.

With the Travelers playing at 1:35 pm on Sunday, the Cardinals will know by the time first pitch is thrown at 5:05 in Corpus Christi whether or not they will have a chance to win the North Division first half.

On Deck:

Sunday, June 23: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-2, 3.19 ERA) vs CC RHP Tyler Guilfoil (3-6, 3.92 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.T=

