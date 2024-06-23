Cards Blank Hooks for Series Lead

June 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks were held to six hits Saturday night, dropping a 5-0 decision to the Springfield Cardinals before 4,225 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi can force a split of the six-game set with a victory on Sunday. Springfield needs a win and an Arkansas loss to secure a postseason berth on the final day of the first half.

Cardinals' lefty Alex Cornwell stranded five over a season-best six innings, striking out seven against five hits and one walk.

Ryan Shreve and Matt Svanson closed the game by retiring nine of 10 Hooks hitters.

Jacob Melton and Pascanel Ferreras both doubled, accounting for Corpus Christi's extra-base hits.

Brice Matthews was the only Hook to reach base twice, doing so with a walk and an infield single that boasted an exit velocity of 103 MPH.

Right-fielder Zach Cole started a double play and likely saved a run by making a tremendous diving catch to end the second.

