Teodo Strikes out Eight, Riders Drop Finale in Midland

June 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders lost their fourth game in a row on Sunday afternoon, falling 4-1 to the Midland RockHounds from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (44-25), who lost the series 5-1, found the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning on a Cody Freeman solo home run off of Midland (40-29) starter Blake Beers (5-5). It was his team-best seventh of the season and the Riders' second of the series.

The RockHounds then struck back in the bottom of the first against Emiliano Teodo, plating a the tying run on a sacrifice fly from Brennan Milone. Teodo allowed two runs over his four innings while striking out eight and walking three.

Denzel Clarke then took over with an RBI single in the fourth and two solo home runs in the sixth and eighth innings to make it 4-1.

The Riders outhit the RockHounds 9-7 and received two-hit games from both Josh Hatcher and Keyber Rodriguez.

Abimelec Ortiz (arguing safe/out call at second) and Dane Acker (arguing check swing call from the dugout) were both ejected in the game for Frisco.

Danis Correa threw the last two innings for the Hounds, earning his fourth save of the season.

Next, the RoughRiders return home to start their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25th. RHP Josh Stephan (2-4, 5.06) gets the ball for the Riders while the Hooks have not announced a starter.

