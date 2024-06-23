Cardinals Clinch First Half with 9-2 Win Over Hooks
June 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Cardinals hit a season-high 3 home runs and the Springfield bullpen retired the final 19 batters of the game as the Cardinals defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 9-2 on Sunday evening at Whataburger Field. With the win the Cardinals clinched the first half title in the North Division, the first for Springfield since 2016.
Decisions:
W: Brandon Komar (1-0)
L: Tyler Guilfoil (3-7)
Notables:
The Cardinals completed an up-and-down first half with a division title on the final day. Springfield overcame a 1.5-game deficit with two to play.
Springfield will be playing in the postseason for the second straight year for just the 2nd time in franchise history.
The Cardinals hit a season-high 3 home runs.
Matt Lloyd drove in 2 runs and has 5 RBIs over his last 2 games.
With a pair of walks, Jacob Buchberger extended his on-base streak to 10 games.
Brandon Komar, Jack Ralston and Andrew Marrero combined to retire the final 19 Hooks batters of the game.
The Cardinals will begin the postseason on the road against the 2nd-half champ for game one and play games two and three, if necessary, at Hammons Field.
On Deck:
Tuesday, June 25: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-4, 6.75 ERA) vs ARK RHP Juan Mercedes (3-3, 2.71 ERA)
Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday & Pride Night presented by Burrell Behavioral Health
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 23, 2024
- Cardinals Clinch First Half with 9-2 Win Over Hooks - Springfield Cardinals
- Springfield Cardinals Are Going to the Playoffs - Springfield Cardinals
- Krob's Career Night Ends with 10th Inning Missions Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Drillers Drop First-Half Finale - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge Resist Late Travelers Rally on the Way to Series Victory to End First Half - Wichita Wind Surge
- Comeback Bid Comes up Short in 1st Half Finale - Arkansas Travelers
- Teodo Strikes out Eight, Riders Drop Finale in Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cornwell, Lloyd Propel Cardinals to Blanking of Hooks - Springfield Cardinals
- Cards Blank Hooks for Series Lead - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.