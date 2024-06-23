Cardinals Clinch First Half with 9-2 Win Over Hooks

June 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Cardinals hit a season-high 3 home runs and the Springfield bullpen retired the final 19 batters of the game as the Cardinals defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 9-2 on Sunday evening at Whataburger Field. With the win the Cardinals clinched the first half title in the North Division, the first for Springfield since 2016.

Decisions:

W: Brandon Komar (1-0)

L: Tyler Guilfoil (3-7)

Notables:

The Cardinals completed an up-and-down first half with a division title on the final day. Springfield overcame a 1.5-game deficit with two to play.

Springfield will be playing in the postseason for the second straight year for just the 2nd time in franchise history.

The Cardinals hit a season-high 3 home runs.

Matt Lloyd drove in 2 runs and has 5 RBIs over his last 2 games.

With a pair of walks, Jacob Buchberger extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

Brandon Komar, Jack Ralston and Andrew Marrero combined to retire the final 19 Hooks batters of the game.

The Cardinals will begin the postseason on the road against the 2nd-half champ for game one and play games two and three, if necessary, at Hammons Field.

On Deck:

Tuesday, June 25: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-4, 6.75 ERA) vs ARK RHP Juan Mercedes (3-3, 2.71 ERA)

Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday & Pride Night presented by Burrell Behavioral Health

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.