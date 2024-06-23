Springfield Cardinals Are Going to the Playoffs

June 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







With a win on the final day of the first half on Sunday, the Springfield Cardinals have clinched the First-Half North Division Championship and a spot in the 2024 Texas League Playoffs come September. It marks just the fourth time in team history the Cardinals have won the First-Half Title, including 2007, 2009 and 2016.

It's been an incredible 20th Season of Cardinals Baseball so far with a nine-game win streak to open the year (franchise record), a Texas League Player of the Week and St. Louis Cardinals Player of the Month (Nathan Church), a feature on ESPN's SportsCenter for the Springfield Cashew Chickens Alternate Identity and just this week, the first no-hitter in franchise history on Thursday night, all capped off by the club's exciting final weekend charge to capture the First-Half Title.

Fresh off winning the Second-Half North Division Championship last season, Springfield will host postseason baseball for the second year in a row this September. Game two of the North Division Championship will take place at Hammons Field on Thursday, September 19. Game three (if necessary) would be on Friday, September 20, also at Hammons Field. They will play the North Division winner of the second half. Tickets for these games will be available at a later date. First pitch time for these games will be announced at a later date as well.

Make sure to be a part of the excitement and welcome the First-Half Champions back to Hammons Field when the Cards start the second half against the Arkansas Travelers Tuesday, June 25 through Sunday, June 30.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.