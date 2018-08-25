Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Tortugas Lose in Extras

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - The Tortugas scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh off RHP Kaleb Ort to tie the game on Saturday night but a pair of RHP Ryan Hendrix wild pitches allowed the winning run to score in the tenth at Radiology Associates at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The 5-4 win is the Tarpons fourth victory against the Tortugas by two-runs or less.

Estevan Florial drove in the first run of the game in the third with a ground-out to second, scoring Jason Lopez from third.

A Dom Thompson-Williams 409 foot two-run home run to left center field off LHP Wennington Romero extend the Tarpon lead to 3-0 in the sixth.

Angel Aguilar drove in Hoy Jun Park with an RBI single in the top of the seventh to run the lead to 4-0.

Taylor Trammell led the bottom of the seventh off with a double and scored on an Ibandel Isabel single to get Daytona on the board. Isabel would get to third with two-away and come into score on a Brantley Bell double to cut the deficit in half. Bell then moved to third on a passed ball, and Alfredo Rodriguez walked. Rodriguez then stole second, and Lopez's throw sailed into center, allowing Bell to score from third. Rodriguez got to third on the play, and scored on an Ort balk to tie the game.

The game stayed tied until the top of the tenth, when the placed runner Lopez came into score the winning run on a pair of Hendrix wild pitches.

RHP Kyle Zurak (3-2) gets the win in relief after allowing just one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Hendrix (4-4) takes the loss. He walked three, struck out three, and surrendered an unearned run in two innings.

The Tortugas will play their final regular season home game tomorrow night at The Jack. LHP Scott Moss (15-3, 3.50) will get the ball for Daytona. Moss's 15 wins lead all of Minor League Baseball.

First pitch Sunday is scheduled for 5:35 PM with coverage beginning at 5:35 PM with the Metcare Pregame Show on AM 1230, AM 1490, and FM 106.9 WSBB.

NOTES: The Tortugas fall to an FSL worst 4-13 in extra innings... RHP Domingo German is the fourth MLB rehabber to start at The Jack this season, joining RHP Dan Straily (Marlins/Hammerheads) and Derek Norris (Tigers/Flying Tigers)... The Tortugas had converted 20-straight steal attempts before Brantley Bell was thrown out in the ninth... Bell's RBI double gave him a new career-high in RBI's for a season at 54. He also stolen 20 bases in three-straight seasons... Taylor Trammell finished with 3-hits for the first time since 6/28... Ibandel Isabel has driven in 5 runs over his last 5 games.

