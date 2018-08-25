Volquez's Quality Start Falls Short in Loss to Lakeland

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Florida Fire Frogs dropped their third consecutive game in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Osceola County Stadium. The skid comes on the heals of a two-game winning streak, and hands the Atlanta Braves affiliate its 22nd series loss of the season.

Albinson Volquez (0-1) took the mound for the first time in his High-A career in the middle match of the three-game series, and worked around some early control issues in a one-run first.

The right-hander had the first three batters reach on two walks and a hit-by-pitch, but retired Daniel Pinero on an infield fly to record the first out in the opening frame. The 21-year-old then got a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kody Clemens, plating Luke Burch for the first run of the game before ending the inning with a fly out against AJ Simcox.

The tally would be the only mark against the Jimani, Dominican Republic native, as the third-year pro scattered three hits through his remaining five innings, while adding three more walks and picking up three punchouts in the quality start.

Lakeland (35-24, 71-58) added four runs to its lead with two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings against Victor Cavalieri.The Detroit Tigers affiliate sits 3.5 behind the Clearwater Threshers for first place in the Florida State League North division in the second half.

Florida (20-38, 49-75) cracked the scoreboard in the eighth inning with a lead-off single from CJ Alexander (1x3, R, BB), and a run-scoring double by William Contreras (1x4, 2B, RBI).

Drew Waters (0x4, BB) extended his on-base streak to a team-high 15 games with a free pass in the third, but saw his nine-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 night.

Florida will look to avoid the sweep in the finale of the three game set at Osceola County Stadium on Sunday morning. RHP Jeremy Walker (4-11, 4.19) looks to build off of his seven-inning shutout performance against the Jupiter Hammerheads from Aug. 21 against Lakeland's LHP Liarvis Breto (3-2, 2.61). First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., with coverage starting at 10:45 p.m. with the Florida Fire Frogs Pre-game Show on the Florida Fire Frogs Broadcasting Network.

Sunday is the final Brunch & Baseball at the ballpark. All ladies, 21 & older, who attend a Fire Frogs game on Sunday will be treated to a free brunch at the ballpark! Food will be served from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Complementary Bloody Mary's, Mimosas and Beermosas will be served from 10 a.m. - noon. All gentlemen, 21 & older, will have a $10 upgrade with admission.

