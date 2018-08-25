Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: at Daytona

August 25, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





8/25 Tampa at Daytona - Game 2 (of three) - Jackie Robinson Ballpark (Daytona Beach, FL) - 7:05 p.m.

Pitching Matchup: RHP Domingo Germán (0-0, -.--) vs. LHP Wennington Romero (8-9, 4.54).

Live Audio: TuneIn Radio (Daytona Tortugas Broadcast Network).

LAST NIGHT: The Tarpons snapped a four-game winning streak by dropping the opener of a three-game series in Daytona, 8-3, on Friday night...Dom Thompson-Williams (1-for-4, 2RBI) drove in the first run with a groundout in the 3rd, but the Tortugas took the lead with two in the home-half...Steven Sensley (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) crushed a game-tying homer in the 4th (his 16th HR and 6th w/ Tampa), but Daytona scored a run in the 4th and two more in the 5th off RHP Rony Garcia (L, 0-5)(4.1IP, 6H, 5R/3ER, 2BB, 6K, HR, 94P/58S)...Thompson-WIlliams added an RBI single in the 7th...LHP Anderson Severino allowed 2ER in 1.2IP (1H, 2BB, 1K) in his Tarpons debut...RHP Greg Weissert (2.0IP, 1H, 1R/0ER, 1BB, 3K, HB) allowed an unearned run in the 7th.

RBI MACHINE: Dom Thompson-WIlliams added 2RBI on Friday, giving him 9RBI over his last four games. Since joining the Tarpons on May 21st, Thompson-Williams leads the Florida State League with 57RBI. The 23-year-old is batting .321 (27-for-84) with 17R, 4 doubles, three triples, 6HR, 23RBI and 12BB in August (22 games).

VS. DAYTONA: Tonight will be the 11th of 12 games scheduled between the Tampa Tarpons and Daytona Tortugas. The Tortugas currently lead the season-series, 6-4. Tampa is 1-3 in those games played at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Estevan Florial has played in all 10 games in the series and is hitting .341 (14-for-41) with 9R, 2 doubles, 1HR, 4RBI, 5BB and 3SB against Daytona.

FLORIAL FLOWING: Estevan Florial drew three walks on Thursday, giving him 18BB in August (21 games). Since July 25th, the 20-year-old ranks first in Florida State League with 23BB and fifth with a .421 OBP. Florial also has multiple hits in seven of his last 12 games, batting .347 (17-for-49) with 5 doubles, 2HR and 10BB in that span.

RUTA'S RAKING: Over his last 34 games, Ben Ruta is batting .338 (44-for-130) with 22RBI and 15 runs scored. The 24-year-old also leads all Yankees minor-leaguers with 36 stolen bases.

BABY BOMBERS: Tampa leads the league with 102 home runs. No other team has more than 94.

1,000 K CLUB: The Tarpons' pitching staff became the first to reach 1,000 strikeouts in the Florida State League this season. Tampa leads the league in strikeouts, totaling 1,196K entering today. That is 75K more than the team ranked second (Clearwater - 1,121). Tampa is averaging 9.20 K-per-game and is on pace for 1,288K, which would beat its own FSL single-season strikeout record set last season with 1,215K.

STRIKEOUTS FOR A CAUSE: The Tarpons have partnered with the American Cancer Society. Throughout the month of August, each time a strikeout is recorded by a Tampa pitcher, money will be raised for cancer research. The Tarpons are asking fans to donate $1.00 for every time a Tampa pitcher strikes out an opposing batter in the 31 games scheduled for August. To donate, fans must visit www.PledgeIt.org/TampaTarpons.

FOR STARTERS: RHP Domingo Germán (0-0, -.--) will join the Tarpons and start tonight in Daytona...Last time out, took the loss in a rehab start for GCL Yankees East on 8/11 (1.1IP, 3H, 5ER, 2BB, 2K, HR)...Has spent most of the season with New York, going 2-6 with a 5.68 ERA (82.1IP, 77H, 54R/52ER, 32BB, 95K, 15HR, 4HB) in 19 games (13 starts)...made one start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on 7/26 (1.0IP, 2H, 2ER, 0BB, 0K, HR, 14P/12S) and left the game after 1.0IP with an ulnar nerve injury...made one GCL rehab start on 8/11 (1.1IP, 3H, 5ER, 2BB, 2K, 1HR), was activated and sent to Tampa on 8/25.

Personal: 26-years-old, 6-2, 181 - San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic... Acquired from Miami, along with RHP Nathan Eovaldi and INF Garrett Jones, in exchange for RHP David Phelps and INF Martín Prado on 12/19/14...originally signed by the Marlins on 8/8/09...Made his MLB debut on 6/11/17...Missed all of 2015 after having "Tommy John" surgery on 3/31/15...Last name is pronounced "hurr-MAHN"

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 25, 2018

Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: at Daytona - Tampa Tarpons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.