Bats Kept In Check As Miracle Drop 5-2 Contest

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Alex Kirilloff clubbed his 18th home run of the year (fifth with Fort Myers), but the Miracle fell to the St. Lucie Mets, 5-2, on Saturday night at First Data Field.

Kirilloff's fourth inning blast onto the grassy knoll in right cut the Miracle deficit to 3-1.

St. Lucie answered in the bottom of the frame when with runners at second and third, David Wright chopped a ball that third baseman Jose Miranda could not handle, allowing a run to score. Jeremy Vasquez pushed the lead to 5-1 with a towering solo home run in the seventh.

The Miracle closed to 5-2 in the eighth on a Robby Rinn RBI single. Later in the inning, they narrowly missed taking the lead when Ben Rortvedt flew out to the warning track in right with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Miracle starter Griffin Jax (3-3) took the loss after giving up four runs in five innings. Jax walked a career high four batters.

Michael Gibbons (5-7) limited the Miracle to one run in six innings to earn the win. The right-hander scattered four hits. He walked one and struck out five. Adam Atkins notched his fifth save of the season with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon with the rubber game of the three game series. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.

