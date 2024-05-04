Columbia Fireflies Game Saturday, May 4 at Carolina Suspended in Third Inning

May 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Zebulon, NC - Rain started pouring down in the top of the third inning during Saturday's game at Five County Stadium. The Fireflies led 1-0 when the tarp came on. With runners on the corners and two outs, the game was suspended and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, May 5, at noon. Following the game, the two teams will play a second, seven inning contest.

Columbia scratched the score column first for the second straight night. Chris Brito slapped a double down the left field line and advanced to third on a ground out. Next, Blayberg Diaz allowed a ball to get passed him. Columbia's first baseman scampered home and the Fireflies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow afternoon at 1 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 6.23 ERA) takes the mound for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Bishop Letson (0-0, 1.04 ERA).

Columbia returns home for 13 games in 13 days beginning May 7. The Fireflies welcome The Salem Red Sox and the Charleston RiverDogs to Segra Park during the run ending May 19. The club has tons of fun promotions on tap, including Star Wars Night May 11 and a Frank Mozzicato Bobblehead Giveaway May 10. Buy your tickets today at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

