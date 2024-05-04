Pitching Dominates In 8-1 Win Over Salem

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won their third game of the series on Saturday night with an 8-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox. Their record now stands at 10-1t while Salem dropped to 11-15. The Birds will have the opportunity to clinch their first series of the year with a win tomorrow.

Myrtle Beach used just three pitchers and held Salem to two hits with 12 strikeouts. Reliever Kenten Egbert (1-1) earned the win with four shutout frames out of the bullpen with four walks and five strikeouts. Starter Juan Bello allowed the only earned run with three strikeouts. Nico Zeglin closed out the final two innings by retiring all six batters he faced.

The bats put together a solid night as Leonel Espinoza (2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, BB) hit a three-run homer in the third to give the Pelicans the lead. Christian Olivo (1-3, 2 RBI) brought home two runs on a single in the fourth, and Alfonsin Rosario (1-5, 2 RBI) knocked in two more on a single in the seventh.

The only two hits of the night for Salem came from Fraymi De Leon (1-3, BB) on a single in the second and an Albert Feliz (1-3, BB) single in the sixth. Antonio Anderson (0-3, RBI, BB) brought home the only run with a sacrifice fly in the second to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Starter Noah Dean (0-2) took the loss with five earned runs allowed in his 3 2/3 innings despite striking out eight. The bullpen allowed the final three runs throughout the rest of the game.

The Pelicans will go for the series victory on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

