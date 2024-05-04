Mudcats and Fireflies Suspended Due to Rain

May 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats and Columbia Fireflies will play a suspended game doubleheader on Sunday afternoon after rain washed away Saturday's contest.

The action picks-up in the top of the third inning with two outs and runners at first and third for the Fireflies, who lead the game 1-0.

Carolina and Columbia will play out the full nine innings of game one before playing a seven-inning game 30 - 45 minutes following the completion of the first game.

Columbia took the lead in the in the second inning following a Chris Brito double and scored on a passed ball later in the inning.

The resumption will begin at 12:00 p.m. and gates for fans will open at 11:30 a.m. Fans who had tickets for Saturday's game can redeem them for any home game this season, excluding July 4.

One ticket for Sunday's game will be good for both contests. Fans wishing to purchase tickets for Sunday's suspended game doubleheader can do so by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

