Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Kannapolis August 18

August 18, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Ben Kudrna (2-4, 2.68 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Noah Owen (5-9, 5.42 ERA).

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at Segra Park. Fans can enjoy half-priced fountain sodas and draft beer, as well as $2 12 oz cans of Bud Light at concessions stands. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

--------------

FIREFLIES BLOW AWAY CANNON BALLERS 12-1: The Fireflies offense exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning as they beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 12-1 Wednesday night at Segra Park. Gavin Cross got the scoring started, ripping a mammoth two out homer to right field in the bottom of the first. It was Cross's first homer at Segra Park and his second homer of the season, which gave Columbia a 1-0 lead. Cross wasn't done with the long ball there. The lefty hit an opposite-field three-run homer to cap-off a seven-run sixth inning that pulled the Fireflies in front 12-1. Cross finished the night 3-5 with two homers and four RBI. He wasn't the only notable performer, as Daniel Vazquez closed out the night with three two out RBI, Cayden Wallace reached base safely four times for the second time in his Fireflies career and Guillermo Quintana etched a two hit and two RBI performance into the scorecard. In the second inning, the two-out magic continued for the Fireflies. Jean Ramirez drew a two out walk, stole second and came around on an Omar Hernandez single to put the Fireflies back on top 2-1. Insurance wasn't far behind for Columbia. With ducks on the pond, Daniel Vazquez sent a seed to the left-center wall to score Cayden Wallace and Guillermo Quintana. Then, with two outs, Ramirez matched him with an RBI double to cap the three-run inning and push Columbia's lead to 5-1.

SECOND-HALF FIREFLIES?: After trudging to the finish line of the first-half of the season with a Carolina League-worst 18-48 record, the Fireflies burst onto the scene in the second-half, sweeping Augusta after taking two of the first three games with the RiverDogs to begin the second slate 8-1. Since then, the Fireflies have a 16-18 record (.471) and are three games back of first place.

BOLSTERED BULLPEN: The Fireflies bullpen continued their dominant streak Wednesday night vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Jack Alrich, Marlin Willis and Shane Connolly combined to work five scoreless innings while wringing up 11 Cannon Ballers batters. Since last Thursday, the bullpen has allowed two runs in 27.2 innings of work (0.64 ERA). Matt Stil and Aldrich have both pitched twice during the run, earning a pair of wins for the Fireflies.

FRESH BATS MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Cayden Wallace and Gavin Cross joined the Fireflies while they were on the road in Myrtle Beach, and the two helped Columbia win a few games and ultimately their second series of the 2022 campaign. The outfielder and third baseman combined to go 9-28 (.321 average) with eight RBI on the series. The Fireflies scored 21 runs across the week and the other bats combined to go 37-166 at the dish (.222). They've kept up the hot hitting at Segra Park, going a combined 8-16 (.500) with six RBI.

SWING AND A MISS: Lefty Marlin Willis accomplished a feat that most professionals only joke about through their career. The Georgia native fanned four hitters in the eighth inning last night. It was the first time a pitcher has struckout four batters in one inning while wearing a Fireflies uniform. Willis has been on a tear in the second half of the season, punching out 21 hitters in 10.2 innings to spin a 2.53 ERA in eight games.

IT REMINDS ME OF THE HUNT: Columbia is in second place in the South Division second-half standings, three games back of the Charleston RiverDogs with 23 games remaining in the season. This week, the RiverDogs are playing six more games against the Augusta GreenJackets, who have won 10 of their last 13 games.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.