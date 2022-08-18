Wood Ducks Take Down Pelicans on Wednesday Night 7-1

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell in the second game of the series 7-1 to the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday night. With the series tied 1-1, the Pelicans dropped to 69-41 and 22-22 in the second half. The Wood Ducks moved up to 56-54 and 23-21 in the second half.

Myrtle Beach tallied four hits with Parker Chavers (2-4, 2B) collecting half with a single and a double. Ethan Hearn (1-4, 2B, RBI) brought home the only run with an RBI double in the top of the seventh. The Pelicans stranded seven and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Wednesday's starter Didier Vargas (0-2) took the loss with a pair of earned runs allowed in his five innings off five hits and a walk while striking out five. Frankie Scalzo allowed two more in his two innings and Angel Gonzalez let in three earned runs in one inning.

A pair of home runs by Yosy Galan (1-5, HR, 2 RBI) and Abimelec Ortiz (1-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB) powered the Wood Ducks lineup. Miguel Villarroel (4-4, RBI) smashed four hits with an RBI, and Daniel Mateo (3-4, 3B, BB) collected three hits in the win.

Winston Santos (7-4) went seven innings with the one earned run allowed to take the win. Santos struck out six with two hits and two walks allowed. Alberto Mota closed out the final two innings with a pair of strikeouts to pick up his first save of the year.

It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and a runner on second, Villarroel singled up to Vargas on the mound as Marcus Smith scored. The throw to first from Vargas was wild for a throwing error as Villarroel went to second.

The Wood Ducks kept it going in the bottom of the fifth as Mateo tripled to lead off and scored on a sacrifice fly from Cameron Cauley to right field for a 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach struck the scoreboard in the top of the seventh as Hearn came up with runners on first and second and one out. He lined the first pitch of his at-bat to center field for an RBI double as the Pelicans cut the lead to 2-1.

Two home runs in the seventh and eighth innings broke the game open for Down East. With two outs and a runner on, Galan hit a two-run homer to left-center field for his 16th of the season as the Wood Ducks increased their lead to 4-1.

Following a walk and a single with one out in the bottom of the eighth, Ortiz hit a three-run home run to center field to push the Wood Ducks to a 7-1 advantage. It was his eighth home run of the season.

The Pelicans and Wood Ducks will meet for game three of the series on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

