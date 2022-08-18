Brandol Mezquita Promoted to Rome Braves

August 18, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves have announced that outfielder Brandol Mezquita has been promoted to High-A Rome and will join the team on Thursday.

Mezquita was a model of consistency for the GreenJackets in 2022 as he led the team in hits with 93 in 87 games while also leading the club in multi-hit performances with 27. The Braves No. 22 prospect owns the longest on-base streak in the Carolina League this season at 34 games, which he accomplished from April 13-May 29. He is the tenth player from Augusta's opening day roster to get the call-up to Rome.

In a corresponding move, the GreenJackets will welcome the addition of Kevin Kilpatrick to the active roster. Kilpatrick was the 17th Round selection by the Atlanta Braves in the 2022 Draft out of the College of Central Florida. The outfielder will be the ninth member of the draft class to join the GreenJackets.

Augusta continues their series against the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday night with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. with game two following 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.