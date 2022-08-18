Augusta Silenced by Charleston Pitching Staff

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (20-22) dropped their second straight game to the Charleston RiverDogs (27-16) on Wednesday night as the visitors won the second matchup of the series by a score of 5-1.

The RiverDogs used the home run ball to put themselves ahead in the second as Julio Meza blasted a three-run homer to left, putting Augusta behind 3-0.

The GreenJackets would provide a long ball of their own in the third courtesy of E.J. Exposito who sent one over the right-center wall to pull Augusta within a two at 3-1.

But Charleston would get that run back on another homer in the fifth off the bat of Junior Caminero to push the deficit back to three runs at 4-1.

Another run would score in the sixth on an RBI double by Daiwer Castellanos to make it a 5-1 game.

The RiverDogs' pitchers would take command from there as they blanked the GreenJackets for the rest of the night as Augusta would fall short in game two, 5-1.

Ben Peoples (5-4) was the winning pitcher on Wednesday night with Landon Harper (0-1) taking the loss in his debut.

The GreenJackets' bullpen contributed 16 strikeouts throughout the contest with James Acuña, Darling Florentino, and Ronaldo Alesandro each striking out four. Offensively, E.J. Exposito produced the lone Augusta tally with his second home run as a GreenJacket in the third. Justin Janas and Keshawn Ogans each manufactured two hits in the game.

The GreenJackets and RiverDogs will face off in a doubleheader at SRP Park on Thursday with the first game starting at 5:05 p.m. Game two will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one with both matchups being seven innings in length.

The tenth homestand of the season for the GreenJackets continues with a doubleheader at SRP Park starting at 5:05 with a special appearance from the Dueling Pianos Group and Thirsty Thursday. The weekend begins with Sweetwater Night at the ballpark with specialty jerseys with an auction that will benefit North Augusta Forward/FROG in addition to Braves BUZZFest. The White Claw Pregame Concert Series starts off Saturday Night with live music from Greg Fortune from 4:30-5:30 with a postgame fireworks extravaganza to follow. The homestand wraps up Auggie's Birthday Bash as you can celebrate the birthday of the best mascot in CSRA!

