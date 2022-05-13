Columbia Fireflies Game Notes May 13 at Augusta

The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park in Augusta. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-2, 6.23 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and righty Landon Leach (1-1, 4.79 ERA) toes the rubber for Augusta.

The Fireflies return home May 17 for a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that includes the return of Copa De La Diversíon weekend. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES GIVE UP 13 IN THIRD CONSECUTIVE LOSS: The Columbia Fireflies pitching staff gave up 11 runs as they dropped their third consecutive game to the Augusta GreenJackets, this time 13-2, Thursday night at SRP Park. Augusta (18-12) took charge of the game with three runs in the first inning off Fireflies (10-20) starter Rylan Kaufman (L, 1-2) and never looked back. The southpaw ended up giving up four runs in 3.1 innings before giving way to Wander Arias. Arias ended up giving seven runs, three of which were earned, which were punctuated by two sixth inning Augusta homers. First, Geraldo Quintero hit a solo homer to put the GreenJackets in front 7-2, then Mahki Backstrom launched a three-run blast to right on an 0-2 count with a pair of outs in the inning to push Augusta's lead to 10-2.

JENSEN FINDING POWER STROKE: Thursday, catcher Carter Jensen went 2-4 with a double and his fifth homer of the season. The Royals' 2021 third-round pick is now tied with Guillermo Quintana for the most homers on the Fireflies roster.

MARTINEZ MAKING HIS WAY: The season has been a tale of two months for the Fireflies infielder. In 12 games in the month of April, Edgar Martinez averaged .186 in 43 at-bats with two triples and just one RBI. Then in seven games across May thus far, the Dominican Republic native is hitting .385 in 26 at-bats with a homer and three RBI. The lefty has done it primarily against right-handed pitching, of whom he has a .279 average against so far this season. The success has allowed Martinez to earn the highest batting average amongst qualifying hitters on the Fireflies roster in the 2022 season.

CRUISING CAMERON: Fireflies starter Noah Cameron had the best start of his young career last Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. The lefty went five innings and tied a career-high with seven punchouts. If that weren't enough, the Missouri native faced the minimum during that stretch, retiring all 15 hitters he saw at Segra Park. Following the outing, Cameron has now made three of his five starts at Segra Park, and he's enjoying the home cooking. In 12 innings at home, Cameron has maintained a 2.25 ERA and fanned 14 hitters while holding opponents to a .128 average. The performance was enough to win the southpaw the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award, the second time a Fireflies player has earned a weekly honor this season. River Town was the first player of the week for Columbia, an award he won for his play from April 19-24. He continued the stretch in his no-decision Tuesday at Augusta where he alllowed just a single earned run across 4.2 innings.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After two scoreless innings last night, Willis has not allowed an earned run in his last six innings of work. After 12.1 innings this season, opponents are hitting .200 against the Georgia native.

THIS IS THE WAY: After working primarily as a starter for the Fireflies in the 2021 season prior to a trip to the injured list, righty Delvin Capellan has been used as a reliever in the 2022 campaign. Thursday, after the Fireflies used two pitchers before recording the first out of the third inning, Capellan had a shot to stretch out. After spinning five innings, the righty allowed only three hits and one run while wringing up seven hitters.

