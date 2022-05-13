Hillcats Drop Wood Ducks after Delay

May 13, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







After an hour rain delay tonight's game was underway with the Lynchburg Hillcats playing the Down East Wood Ducks in the third game of the series. The Hillcats started off hot by putting two runs on the board by the way of a triple by Isaiah Greene, earned runs charged to starter Jose Corniell. The Woodies put up one in the bottom half with Mateo roping one up the middle to reach base with one out. Mateo swiped second on a 0-0 count. Maximo Acosta with an RBI bloop single scored Mateo from second and on the throw Acosta moved up to second.

In the bottom of the second the Woodies tied the game up at two with a shot to left by Galan that started the inning off with a single and a ball that carried deep off the bat of Narvaez resulting in a ground rule double that made it runners on second and third. Ortiz hit a RBI groundout to tie the game.

The Hillcats, in the third, took a commanding lead that continued to stretch out throughout the night on back to back singles that made it first and second with one out. A walk to Greene loaded the bases. Will Bartlett stepped up to the plate to swing and threw the bat into the Woodies dugout, hitting the photographer, Will Treadaway. A single by Valdes scored two and another single by Paz scored another two. The Hillcats lead was up to 6-2 at this point.

Later in the fifth the Hillcats scored one on a sac fly by Will Bartlett, which made the score 7-2.

The Hillcats scored in two other innings throughout the game, with the Woodies only scoring once more, ending the game in an 11-3 loss for the Woodies, where the Hillcats managed to tally up fourteen hits.

The Wood Ducks (13-17) and Lynchburg Hillcats (15-14) continue their series tomorrow, on Friday, May 12th, with the Lynchburg Hillcats taking the lead at 2-1, as the first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2022

Hillcats Drop Wood Ducks after Delay - Down East Wood Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.