Pitching Stifles Pelicans as RiverDogs Reclaim First Place

Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Shane Sasaki

Myrtle Beach, SC - Charleston RiverDogs pitching limited the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to one hit after the fourth inning in a 4-1 win on Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The victory improved the RiverDogs to 5-0 in Friday games and allowed them to reclaim the best record in the Carolina League.

The RiverDogs (21-10) scored first for the fourth time in four games in the series, moving ahead in the opening frame. Carson Williams walked with one out, stole second base and went to third on a groundout by Dru Baker. A passed ball charged to catcher Malcom Quintero allowed Williams to race home with the game's first run.

The Pelicans (20-11) would tie the game with their only run in the second inning. They loaded the bases with no outs via a single, walk and error. Antonio Jimenez managed to work out of the jam with only one run allowed. He struck out Liam Spence, induced Juan Mora into an RBI groundout and struck out James Triantos to end the inning.

The visitors took the lead for good in the top of the fourth inning. Mason Auer led off with a single and promptly stole second base to move into scoring position. An Abiezel Ramirez infield single pushed runners to the corners and allowed Freddvil Chevez to lift a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Auer and make it a 2-1 game.

The final two runs of the game scored in the top of the seventh. Luis Leon opened the inning by sneaking a single through the right side and Shane Sasaki worked a walk to put two men on base. Williams capitalized on the opportunity with a two-run double to the base of the wall in left field. The shortstop finished the night 2-3 with two doubles, two RBI, two walks and two stolen bases.

On the mound, Jimenez worked the first 4.0 innings and allowed only an unearned run. He allowed five hits and struck out six. Over Galue followed with 3.0 stellar innings, allowing just one runner to reach base. Kyle Whitten collectedd his fourth save in as many opportunities by working 2.0 perfect innings to end the contest.

Sasaki and Willy Vasquez each extended hitting streak to six games. Vasquez joined Williams as the only players with multiple hits in the game.

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night. RHP Daiveyon Whittle (0-0, 0.00) will make his first start for the RiverDogs. Meanwhile, the Pelicans go with RHP Tyler Schlaffer (0-3, 6.30).

