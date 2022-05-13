RiverDogs Voted "Best Local Sports Team" for 18th Straight Year

May 13, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - With unprecedented success on the field and several hurdles cleared off of it, the Charleston RiverDogs proved to be at the forefront of the sports scene in the Holy City once again. This week, the team was selected as the city's "Best Local Sports Team" in a poll of readers of the Charleston City Paper for an 18th straight year.

"We never take this honor lightly and continue to appreciate all of the fans in the community who vote for us on an annual basis." said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "The last 12 months have brought us incredible memories that will last a lifetime and we couldn't be happier to share those with our community."

The team's Director of Fun, Bill Murray, also had his name mentioned in multiple categories. Murray was voted "Best Charlestonian" and "Best Troublemaker" by readers of the paper.

The RiverDogs have jumped out to a 20-10 start to the 2022 season. They are currently tied for the best record in the Carolina League. The team has averaged just over 3,700 fans at it's 15 home games this season, the third-most out of 30 Single-A organizations. The team will play 12 straight home games during the final two weeks in May.

Individual tickets to all home games are still available. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

