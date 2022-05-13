'Birds Drop Series to Salem with 9-2 Loss Friday Night

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds offense was held to just four hits total as they lost to the Salem Red Sox 9-2 on Friday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The loss for the Shorebirds (9-22) secured the series win for the Red Sox (16-15) who have taken the first four games of the six-game set.

Salem got on the board immediately in the first inning. Eddinson Paulino tripled to open the ballgame and was plated on a Brainer Bonaci single. After a groundout moved Bonaci to second, Niko Kavadas singled him home to make it 2-0.

With one out in the second, Davis Tavárez doubled and was then singled home by Mishael Deson to cut it to a 2-1 deficit.

A four-run fifth for Salem busted the game open. Karson Simas reached on an error to start the frame and Paulino then doubled with a subsequent throwing error allowing both to score on the play. A single and two walks then loaded the bases before an RBI groundout for Tyler Miller and sacrifice fly for Eduardo Vaughan made it 6-1.

Salem added two more in the ninth on another RBI groundout and sacrifice fly.

Delmarva shaved a runoff in the bottom of the ninth on an Isaac De León RBI double to bring the final tally to 9-2.

Juan Daniel Encarnacion (2-3) fired six innings of one-run ball to earn the win for Salem. Encarnacion struck out eight while walking one and allowing two hits.

Shane Davis (1-3) suffered the loss for Delmarva after conceding five runs (four earned) in four-plus innings on five hits and two walks, striking out four.

The Shorebirds and Red Sox continue their series on Saturday, May 14. Daniel Federman (0-4, 8.41) gets the ball for Delmarva against Tyler Uberstine (2-0, 2.45) for Salem. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

