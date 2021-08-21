Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at 6:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. RHP Adrian Alcantara (4-6, 5.11 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with LHP Ian Seymour (1-0, 2.97 ERA).

FOUR-RUN NINTH, STELLAR START GIVE FIREFLIES 8-4 WIN: The Fireflies added four runs in the ninth to top the RiverDogs 8-4 Friday evening, snapping a three-game skid at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. Columbia went ahead in the top of the eighth. Saul Garza was hit by a pitch with two outs in the frame, then moved into scoring position on a wild pitch from Steffon Moore. Herard Gonzalez slapped a single up the gut that brought home Garza to put the Fireflies in front 4-3. The offense finally came together and sprinted out front in the ninth inning. Burle Dixon led things off with a double before Tyler Tolbert laced a single to left that scored Dixon to push Columbia's lead to two. Next, Juan Carlos Negret launched his league-leading 20th homer of the season to make the score 7-3. Later, Saul Garza would double and come around on a wild pitch to put Columbia in front 8-4.

NEW GUYS IN TOWN: The Fireflies saw an influx of talent added to the roster over the course of the last week, and the help in the bullpen has been magnificent. The six new relievers (Wander Arias, Liunder Avila, Heribert Garcia, Dario Perlata, Kip Rollings and Chih-Ting Wang) have combined to work 23 innings while allowing 10 runs (6 earned). That's good for a 2.35 ERA since the group has joined the Low-A East League.

MAYOR OF STEAL CITY IS STREAKING: If you're looking for a hot bat in the Fireflies order, look no further than super utility player Tyler Tolbert. Tolbert, who has played all three outfield positions and second and short this season, went 3-5 with a homer and three runs scored yesterday and is now riding a seven-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. He has played 14 games this month, and has reached safely in all 14 of the games, earning a .515 on-base percentage while scoring 15 runs and driving in 13 RBI for the Fireflies. The on-base streak actually extends to 16 games, going back to July 30 when Tolbert drew a walk in an 0-3 showing against the Charleston RiverDogs. During the 16-game stretch, Tolbert has raised his batting average from .192-to-.224 and is slashing .328/.480/.569. The Mississippi-native has three homers, 12 stolen bases, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored on the hot stretch. Tolbert's streak is the longest such streak for a Fireflies hitter this season.

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKING: Darryl Collins is on an interesting stretch to say the least. The Fireflies outfielder has walked at least once in each game he has played since game two of the Fireflies July 22 twin bill. It has rounded out to 15 walks in 11 games for the Royals' top-30 prospect. Although Collins is hitting only .220 in the stretch, because he has drawn so many walks, his on-base percentage has gone through the roof. The lefty has rocked an on-base percentage of .509 across his 12-game on-base streak.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last 13.1 innings (0.68 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 2.05. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

KAUFMAN K'S: Yesterday, Rylan Kaufman fanned nine hitters, tying a single-game high for an individual Fireflies pitcher this season. The career-high for the southpaw matches Emilio Marquez and Adrian Alcantara's marks.

