Herz Strikes out 10, Woodpeckers Mount Five-Run Comeback over Pelicans

August 21, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







After the Myrtle Beach Pelicans held a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers scored five unanswered runs including two in the final frame to walk off winners on Saturday night. The loss drops Myrtle Beach to 47-48 on the year, while Fayetteville moves up to 42-52.

The night belonged to Fayetteville native DJ Herz as he started the game for Myrtle Beach and struck out a career-high 10 batters in four innings. He allowed just one hit and walked three in his return to his hometown. Bailey Reid (4-5) blew the save and took the loss in his 1 1/3 innings with four hits, three runs, and two earned runs allowed in his outing. As a staff, the Pelicans struck out 19 Woodpeckers, setting a new season-high.

The Birds' lineup collected eight hits with three batters posting multi-hit games. Kevin Made (2-5), Yohendrick Pinango (2-3, 2 R), and Josue Huma (2-3, 2B, R) led the lineup in hits. Jonathan Sierra (1-4, RBI) and Jacob Wetzel (1-4, RBI) brought runs home on two RBI singles.

The Woodpeckers also posted eight hits as Jordan Brewer (1-3, RBI) brought home the winning run in the ninth with a walk-off single. Nerio Rodriguez (2-4, 2 RBI) led the home team in hits and RBIs in the victory.

Fayetteville's bullpen allowed just three hits in the final 5 2/3 innings as Carlos Hiraldo (1-0) picked up the win in his lone inning of work. Carlos Calderon started the game and lasted 3 1/3 innings with three earned runs off five hits while striking out eight batters.

The Pelicans took the lead in the top of the third inning as they loaded the bases before the Woodpeckers could grab the first out. After Wetzel struck out, Calderon threw a wild pitch that scored Pinango and moved runners up to first and second. Peter Matt came up and tapped a ground ball back to Calderon. His throw home was in time, but the ball fell out of Miguel Palma's glove at the plate and Jordan Nwogu was safe at home to make it 2-0.

Two more runs came in the top of the fourth as Huma led off the inning with a double to deep center field. After Made struck out, Pinango lined a single up the middle to put runners on the corners. That would be the last batter Calderon faced as Walker Brockhouse came out of the bullpen to inherit the one-out jam. After Nwogu flew out, Sierra hit an infield single to third that scored Huma and moved Pinango to second. Wetzel followed with a ground ball up the middle that snuck into center field for a single as Pinango came home to make it a 4-0 game.

It took until the sixth inning for the Woodpeckers to hit the scoreboard as Brewer led the inning off by getting hit by a pitch from Porter Hodge. Brewer stole second to move into scoring position and came home on a double by Justin Williams that hit off the wall in center field. Williams would score two batters later on a Rodriguez RBI single to right to bring the game closer at 4-2.

The Woodpeckers inched closer with a run in the bottom of the eighth. With Reid on the mound for Myrtle Beach, Williams led off with a double down the left-field line. After Quincy Hamilton flew out to left, Rodriguez hit his second RBI single of the night to score Williams and make it a 4-3 game. Reid struck out the following two batters to strand the tying run at first.

Fayetteville kept rolling in the ninth as Gonzalez drew a one-out walk to get on base. He scored on Michael Sandle's double into the left-field corner to tie the game as Sandle moved to third on a fielding error by Pelicans' catcher Ethan Hearn. The game ended on Brewer's infield single to third base that Huma fumbled to allow Sandle to score as the Woodpeckers walked it off with five unanswered runs.

The Woodpeckers have a three-game to two lead over the Pelicans with Sunday's series finale starting at 2:00 p.m.

