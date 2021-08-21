RiverDogs Silence Columbia 7-0 for 14th Shutout Win

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs limited the Columbia Fireflies to just two hits in a dominating 7-0 win in front of 2,904 fans on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The shutout was the 14th of the season for the RiverDogs pitching staff, the most in Low-A baseball and the second-most in Minor League Baseball.

The contest was delayed nearly 90 minutes by inclement weather, but Ian Seymour was locked in from the start on the mound. The left-hander matched a RiverDogs single-game season-high with 10 strikeouts over 5.0 innings of work. Columbia (44-51) mustered just an infield single off of the second round pick.

Seymour was followed by right-hander Nomar Rojas who worked 3.0 hitless innings with one strikeout. Andrew Gross closed out the game by stranding a runner at third base.

The offense didn't need to provide much in terms of run support, but put up a crooked number in two separate innings. In the third inning, Osleivis Basabe singled with one out and moved into scoring position when Jonathan Embry worked a walk. Alika Williams followed with an opposite-field RBI single and the RiverDogs were up 1-0. In the next at bat, Diego Infante also went the other way to double the lead with a run-scoring single. One more run scored before the inning was over when catcher Omar Hernandez fired wildly toward first base on a pickoff attempt.

The lead remained at 3-0 entering the RiverDogs (67-28) final trip to the plate in the bottom of the eighth. Wiliams opened that frame with a single and Infante followed with a line shot over the left field wall for his 12th home run of the season. With the bases loaded later in the same inning, both Basabe and Embry drove in runs with bases loaded walks to stretch the margin to 7-0.

Williams went 2-4 in extending his hitting streak to 17 games. Infante was 2-3 with a home run and three runs batted in. He continues to lead the Low-A East with 69 runs batted in.

Prior to the game, fans were treated to a performance in left field by The Little Gym of Charleston-Mt. Pleasant "Jet's Performance Team". The young ladies on the dance team performed a series of flips and handsprings as part of their tumbling routine. All in attendance, including players from both teams, gave the team a hearty ovation when they exited the field.

The series comes to a conclusion on Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. The RiverDogs will call on RHP Seth Johnson (3-5, 3.47) for the second time in the series. The match-up on the mound will be a rematch of the contest on Tuesday that opened the series with RHP Luinder Avila (0-0, 0.00) back on the mound for Columbia.

