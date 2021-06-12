Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston

The Fireflies continue their series against the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark at 6:05 pm tonight. Brooks Conrad will send RHP Matt Stil (2-1, 5.89 ERA) to the bump, while Charleston will use 5th rounder, righty Taj Bradley (3-2, 3.28 ERA).

BATS CONTINUE ROUGH STRETCH IN 7-0 LOSS TO RIVERDOGS: The Columbia Fireflies fell behind early and were never able to catch up in a 7-0 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs Friday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. Starter Ben Hernandez (L, 0-2) allowed a career-high four earned runs in 2.1 innings. Charleston (21-13) came out of the chute quickly, notching two hits and two walks in the first to score a pair of runs. The RiverDogs chased Columbia's (19-14) starter out of the game after two of the first three batters reached against Hernandez. They would both score after reliever Walter Pennington walked Alexander Ovalles and allowed Osleivis Basabe to get a base knock to push Charleston's lead to 5-0 after only three innings. After dropping back-to-back contests, Columbia find themselves 1.5 games out of first place in the division, which is the furthest back they've been since they were two games out of first May 6.

MAGIC NUMBER: The offense has come in spurts for the Columbia Fireflies in 2021, but the magic number for the team is four. When the Fireflies score four runs in a game, they are 19-2 this season. When Columbia scores three or less in a game, they are 0-12.

ANEMIC OFFENSE: The Fireflies offense has hit a brick wall in its last stretch of games. Dating back to June 3, the Columbia bats have been held to two hits or less in five of seven contests. The team has been shutout three times in that stretch, and they won the two remaining games 5-2 and 5-3.

SCHMIDT'S STRIKEOUTS: Matt Schmidt is going through a tough stretch at the plate, the first baseman is in an 0-26 skid and prior to the first inning of Friday's game, had 13 strikeouts in his last 13 at-bats dating back to May 29 vs Augusta. He ended the streak with a popout.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE APART OF A TURNAROUND: After giving up a run in two innings of relief work at Augusta May 8, it looked like righty Nathan Webb would have another season similar to his previous four years in Minor League Baseball. The Missouri-native has a 5.86 career ERA. Since then, the righty has spun 10 scoreless innings and has fanned 20 batters while allowing only three hits. His opposing batting average has dropped from .231 to .149 and his season WHIP is now an incredible 0.93.

POWER OUTAGE: The Fireflies offense has been sputtering along, scoring two runs or less in five of their six games dating back to June 2. After winning their contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans June 2, June 3 and June 4's games were affected by weather, June 5 they had a doubleheader and June 6's game was postponed due to rain. This season when Columbia scores three runs or less, they are 0-10.

MARQUIS MARQUEZ: Fireflies lefty Emilio Marquez started the season in the rotation, but has since found his home in the bullpen where the 5'8" pitcher has found his stride. The southpaw has worked 13 consecutive scoreless innings since he allowed a pair of runs in a May 14 showcase against the Charleston RiverDogs. Since his scoreless stretch strarted, his ERA has dropped from 4.50 to 1.71 and his WHIP has decreased from 1.38 to 0.90.

