Saturday's Contest Suspended in the Second
June 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Tonight's game between the Columbia Fireflies and the Charleston RiverDogs has been suspended in the middle of the second inning tied 0-0. When we resume, the Fireflies will take the field with a clean inning.
The game will resume at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark tomorrow at 2:05 pm. It will be played as a doubleheader where game one will start in the bottom of the second and go nine innings and game two will be a seven inning contest.
After two weeks on the road, the Fireflies will return home Tuesday, June 15 to start a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets. At that point, Columbia will play 12 games in 13 days at Segra Park that will include two fireworks shows, two t-shirt giveaways and much more. For tickets visit FirefliesTickets.com.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...
Low-A East League Stories from June 12, 2021
- RiverDogs-Fireflies Suspended, Will Play Doubleheader Sunday - Charleston RiverDogs
- Saturday's Contest Suspended in the Second - Columbia Fireflies
- Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Fayetteville - Down East Wood Ducks
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.