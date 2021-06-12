Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Fayetteville

After splitting their doubleheader yesterday, the Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers continue their series today at 5:00 p.m. The Wood Ducks will send RHP

Nick Krauth (0-1, 2.28) to the mound and Fayetteville will turn to RHP Luis Vega (1-0, 3.14).

Wood Ducks Split Doubleheader with Fayetteville: Playing as the Avocados Luchadores de Down East, the Down East Wood Ducks split their doubleheader against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, playing as Los Guerreros de Fayetteville, on Friday, 10-9 in game one and 4-0 in game two.

Robust Roby: Roby went five scoreless innings in a 4-0 win against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. He also tallied eight strikeouts. In his last three starts, Roby is 2-0 with 25 strikeouts.

Takin' Care of Business: The bullpen has been heavily relied upon for the Wood Ducks through the first 33 games. Collectively, the pitching staff has thrown 281.2 innings but the bullpen has done most of the heavy lifting with 159.0 innings compared to the starting rotation 122.2 innings. The Wood Ducks bullpen has pitched to a 2.72 ERA this season with 210 strikeouts. Down East currently sits atop all of MiLB, sporting the best team ERA at 3.00.

Swiper Keep Swiping!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base they are 19-8 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks sit fourth in all of MiLB with 71 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (17) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Easley is currently tied for 10th in all of MiLB in stolen bases.

You Gotta Be First: The Down East offense has been hit-and-miss this season, however one constant remains as they win more often when they score first. This season, the Wood Ducks are 18-5 and on the road they are 13-3 when scoring first. They are also outscoring their opponents 140 - 118 this season.

