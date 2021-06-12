Jackets Fall 8-1, Will Look to Take Series Sunday

North Augusta, SC - The Jackets fell by a final score of 8-1 on Saturday night, and will now need to win the series finale on Sunday in order to win the series. Richard Gallardo shutdown the Augusta lineup by throwing five innings and allowing only one run.

Jared Johnson made his GreenJackets debut and went 2.2 innings, allowing three runs. Luis Verdugo hit his second home run of the series. A two-run shot, in the second inning, to get Myrtle Beach started. The Jackets responded with a run in the second inning. A Javier Valdes infield hit scored Willie Carter from third base, and after two, it was 2-1 Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans offense wouldn't stop. In the third inning, Flemin Bautista's sacrifice fly made it 3-1. Ethan Hearn doubled in the 4th to score a run and extended the lead to 4-1. On the mound Gallardo mowed through the Augusta lineup. He gets the win after going five innings allowing only one run. H

Gallardo retired the last 12 he faced.

Matt Mervis hit his third home run of the season in the 7th inning, and the lead grew to 6-1. Myrtle Beach added two runs in the 9th on wild pitches. The Jackets threatened a few times, but could not score the rest of the way.

NOTES:

* Vaughn Grissom extended his hitting streak to six games.

* Javier Valdes went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

* Kenny Wells went one inning without allowing a run.

Sunday, June 13th, 2021 vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans - 2:05 p.m.

* Gates open 1:00pm

* Bark in the Park #2! Bring out your four-legged GreenJackets fan for a day at the ballpark! Presented by Hollywood Feed

* Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game, including Face Painting by Rainbow Factory!

- It's a Jr. Jackets Kids Club game presented by Best Office Solutions, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners & Tum-E Yummies. It's FREE to join and members 12 & younger will receive free admission this game, special perks and themes at every Sunday game - not a member register today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities

- The first 200 Jr. Jackets Members to check in at the Jr. Jackets Table outside the Main Gate will receive a FREE Ice Cream Sandwich Voucher that can be redeemed at the Back 9 Grill, the Bee'Stro, McGavins, and the Front 9 only

* Every Sunday features the Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ Sunday Savings Meal Deal for fans 12 and under to enjoy savings and a delicious menu option.

To learn more or purchase tickets to this homestand visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Low-A East League Stories from June 12, 2021

