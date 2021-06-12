'Birds and Hillcats Trade Wins Saturday Night

June 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds split a doubleheader with the Lynchburg Hillcats as the Hillcats took game one, 2-1, before the Shorebirds won 6-3 in game two on Saturday night at the Bank of the James Stadium.

The doubleheader for the Shorebirds (23-10) and Hillcats (17-16) was necessitated after rainouts the prior two nights.

Game One

Game one of the twin bill saw the two sides exchange zeroes for the first three innings.

Delmarva finally broke through in the top of the fourth. Gunnar Henderson singled to start the innings and Greg Cullen followed with a walk. TT Bowens then slapped a line drive single to right field, scoring Henderson, and putting Delmarva ahead 1-0.

Lynchburg tied the game right back up in the bottom of the fourth. Yainer Diaz launched a solo homer out to left, his second of the season, to tie the game at 1-1.

Delmarva put runners on in the fifth, sixth, and seventh, but grounded into two double plays and finished the game 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position as the game went into the bottom of the seventh tied at 1-1.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Cody Farhat ended the game as he hit a walk-off solo homer to left, his first of the year, to give Lynchburg a 2-1 win.

Zach Hart (2-1) was awarded the win for Lynchburg after tossing 2.1 innings of shutout baseball. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two.

Griffin McLarty (1-2) suffered the loss for Delmarva, allowing just one run (the walk-off homer) in 2.2 innings. McLarty allowed just three hits while striking out three.

Starters for each side pitched well but didn't factor into the decision. Jake Lyons started for the Shorebirds and went four strong frames, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out three. Sergio Morillo started on the mound for Lynchburg and went 4.2 innings before exiting with an injury. Morillo allowed one run on five hits and two walks, striking out three.

Darell Hernaiz (2-for-4, 2B) and Bowens (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) combined for four of the six hits Delmarva had in the game.

Lynchburg had just four hits in the game but made the most of them with the two solo homers from Diaz and Farhat.

Game Two

It was Lynchburg who jumped out in front in game two of the twinbill, taking the lead in the third inning. Eric Rodriguez walked to begin the frame then advanced to third on a Landy Pena double. Yordes Valdes then brought in Rodriguez with an RBI groundout, making it 1-0 Lynchburg.

One more came across for the Hillcats in the fourth. Will Bartlett was hit by a pitch with one away to start the rally. One out later, Alexfri Planez beat out an infield single with a subsequent throwing error on the play allowing Planez to go to second while Bartlett went to third. Rodriguez followed with an infield single of his own to plate Bartlett, putting Lynchburg up 2-0.

A patented big inning for the Shorebirds vaulted them ahead in the fifth. Cristopher Cespedes started the inning by singling and then advancing to second on a wild pitch. Jordan Cannon then ripped a triple to center, scoring Cespedes. Hernaiz followed with a single to left, driving in Cannon, to tie the game at 2-2. After a pitching change, Mason Janvrin kept the line moving as he rolled a single to left. With runners at first and second, Hudson Haskin bounced a single to left, scoring Hernaiz to give Delmarva their first lead of the game. Two outs later, Bowens capped the inning with a three-run homer, his third of the season, making it 6-2 Delmarva.

Lynchburg plated one in the seventh on an error, but it was too little too late as Delmarva emerged victorious 6-3.

Kyle Martin (2-0) earned the win for the Shorebirds in relief. Martin worked one frame, allowing one run on two hits and a walk.

Andrew Misiaszek (1-2) was handed the loss for Lynchburg. Misiaszek allowed three runs over two frames on five hits, striking out two.

Once again neither starting pitcher factored into the decision. Brandon Young went the first three for Delmarva, allowing one run on one hit and two walks, striking out three. Jordan Jones began the game for Lynchburg four frames while working into the fifth and allowed three runs on five hits and one walk, striking out two.

Bowens continued his hot hitting for Delmarva with his three-run bomb while Haskin (2-for-4, RBI), Henderson (2-for-4, 2B) and Cannon (2-for-3, 3B, RBI) each collected two hits apiece.

Pena had two of the four hits for Lynchburg, finishing a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored.

Delmarva will face off against Lynchburg one more this week on Sunday, June 13 at 3 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium. Ryan Watson (2-0, 2.19) is the probable for Delmarva while Lynchburg turns to Lenny Torres (0-1, 7.16) on the hill.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.