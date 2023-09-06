Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.6 at Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Henry Williams (2-0, 2.37 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with southpaw Jackson Ferris (1-3, 3.37 ERA).

FIREFLIES FALL 5-2 AFTER LATE PELICANS RALLY: The Fireflies were in front in a one-run pitcher's duel before the Pelicans roared out for four runs in the bottom of the seventh as Columbia fell 5-2 Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark. The Pelicans big moment came in the bottom of the seventh. After Myrtle Beach scored the tying run, Chase Isbell left the game with runners on first and second. Jacob Widener entered the game and surrendered a three-run blast to Brian Kalmer. It was the designated hitter's eighth round-tripper of the season and moved the game from a 2-2 tie to ta 5-2 lead. Leonel Espinoza scored on a Rafael Morel double to left to tie the game and start the scoring for the Pelicans in the seventh.

WERNER LOCKS DOWN SECOND-CONSECUTIVE WEEKLY HONOR: The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, have announced that Trevor Werner has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of August 28-September 3. Werner is the first Fireflies player to win the award in back-to-back weeks and continues to attack Carolina League pitching better than just about any hitter in the league. This week, the Texas A&M product hit .429 (9-21) with three doubles, two homers and six RBI. His biggest homer came to tie game two of Columbia's doubleheader Saturday, which led to a walk-off winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning. In 25 games this season in Columbia, Werner is slashing .341/.450/.692 and has an impeccable 1.142 OPS. The Royals' seventh round pick has seven homers and 27 RBI in his stint in the Carolina League.

HOT START: Carson Roccaforte started his Carolina League career on an eight-game hitting streak. Even though the hitting streak ended last Friday against Myrtle Beach, Roccaforte has reached base safely in each of his first 22 games in the circuit. The lefty is 20-65 with 14 walks and has put together a .438 on-base percentage while swiping 10 bases and driving in 11 RBI. After an 0-4 outing last night, Roccaforte ended his 22-game on-base streak, which is the third longest on-base streak in Fireflies history.

CAREER MILESTONES FOR RAYO: Last night, Oscar Rayo notched another quality start. The lefty is 21 years old and already in his third season in professional ball. Across those three seasons, the southpaw has now thrown 125 innings. In 131 frames he is 7-3 with a 3.02 ERA. He has held opponents to a respectable .241 average while keeping his walk rate low to earn an elite 1.11 WHIP. If that weren't enough, he also has 138 punchouts or 9.48 per nine innings pitched.

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: The Fireflies are playing their final series of the year with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. With six games remaining, the club has a 64-62 record, and is two wins away from clinching their first .500 record in franchise history. Prior to this season, the team's best record was in 2017, when they finished 68-70.

MASHING SQUIRES: Friday, Brett Squires capped off a fantastic month of August. The lefty leads the team in nearly every offensive category, including batting average (.266), home runs (14), RBI (67) and on-base percentage (.384). While he's had a top-10 on-base percentage all season, his August certainly helped his stock. In 25 games, the lefty mashed seven homers and drove in 23 RBI while slashing .337/.396/,630.

