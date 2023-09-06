Kalmer Homers Again, Pelicans Beat Fireflies 5-2

For the second night in a row, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won 5-2 over the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night in the second game of the series. The win pushed the Birds to a 73-53 record and 34-27 in the second half, while the Fireflies dropped to 64-63 and 29-33 in the second half.

It was another night and another home run for Brian Kalmer (1-4, HR, 3 RBI) who hit a three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning. Pedro Ramirez (1-2, HR, RBI, 2 BB) also smacked a solo homer for his seventh of the year. Malcom Quintero (2-4, RBI) posted the only multi-hit game with two singles and a run driven in.

After tossing five innings for just the second time, Jackson Ferris (2-3) earned the win without allowing a run and striking out six with one hit and one walk. Sam Armstrong followed with two earned runs through three relief innings and Garrett Brown picked up his first save by striking out two in the bottom of the ninth.

Columbia was held to just three hits and two runs as Trevor Werner (1-4, 3B, RBI) brought home the only RBI. Daniel Vazquez (2-4) accounted for the other two hits and scored a run as the Fireflies went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Henry Williams (2-1) took the loss with four earned runs through his five innings with three walks and five hits allowed while striking out four. Eduardo Herrera gave up the home run to Ramirez while failing to make it out of the sixth inning. The Fireflies walked seven in the loss.

The Pelicans grabbed an early lead with a run in the bottom of the second. With runners on first and second, Quintero lined a single to right-center field as Ramirez scored from second to put the Birds on top first.

Kalmer added his ninth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth with two on and two outs. On an 0-2 pitch. Kalmer launched his second home run of the week to the bleachers in left to extend the Pelicans' lead to 4-0.

Columbia scored for the first time with two runs in the top of the sixth. With a runner on, Werner hit a ball to the wall in center as the run came home. The throw in to third hit off Werner and went toward the wall as he came in to score as well and the Fireflies cut the lead in half.

Ramirez led off the bottom of the sixth with an opposite-field home run to left as the Pelicans went back up by three at 5-2.

The Pelicans and Fireflies will meet for game three of the series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

