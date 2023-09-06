Salem Avoids Shutout in Final Series Opener; Zack Kelly Returns to Hometown in Rehab Outing

SALEM, Va. - It was a tough night for Salem to open up the final series of the 2023 season as the Red Sox were nearly shut out at home against the top team in the Carolina League North, the Carolina Mudcats.

Through nine innings of play, the Red Sox amassed seven hits, tying Carolina, but struggled to manufacture runs, leaving just one run to show for it on the scoreboard in contrast to six runs driven in by the Mudcats in a 6-1 Carolina win.

Lord Botetourt high school alum, Zack Kelly, is in town for the Red Sox on a rehabilitation assignment. The Boston Red Sox major league pitcher got the start and was on a strict pitch count. Kelly struggled in his third of the first inning, giving up a hit and an earned run with two walks and no strikeouts, ending with a 27.00 earned run average.

After Kelly's quick exit to an ovation from the Salem faithful, Zach Fogell came in relief in just his second Single-A appearance. The former UConn Husky went one and two thirds innings, giving up an unearned run due to a Red Sox error and walked a batter as well.

Jose Ramirez gave Salem starter distance in relief, dealing five innings out of the bullpen. He gave up four hits and a pair of earned runs, while walking a batter and picking up two strikeouts.

Connor Butler and Jonathan Brand each went an inning on the hill to close things out defensively for Salem. Butler gave up a pair of hits and two runs on a two-run homer by Jose Sibrian, Brand dealt a strikeout and sat them down in three in the ninth.

Jhostynxon Garcia (triple), Antonio Anderson, Marvin Alcantara, Johnfrank Salazar, Enderso Lira all tallied a hit for the Red Sox. Johanfran Garcia had the best offensive day for Salem, with two hits and a hit by pitch. Salem scored their one run of the game on an RBI single from Antonio Anderson in the bottom of the ninth.

The two teams are back in action again tomorrow night in Salem for a 7:05 PM first pitch.

Location: Salem Memorial Ballpark

First Pitch: 7:07 PM

Time of Game: 2:17

