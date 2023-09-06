Wood Ducks Start Final Homestand

In game one of the series between the Augusta GreenJackets and the Down East Wood Ducks, Luis Ramirez started on the mound for the Woodies and Drue Hackenburg started on the mound for Augusta. Both went scoreless in the first inning as both teams failed to score a runner in scoring position. The Woodies were the first team on the board in the bottom of the second after Villarroel singled, an error moved him up to second and Specht doubled to score Villarroel from second, Woodies up 1-0. Augusta returned the favor in the top of the third against reliever Damian Mendoza as the GreenJackets had a three single inning, with Tavarez scoring from second on a RBI single by Compton, tied back up at 1-1.

In the fourth the Woodies took the lead again as Cueva reached on a fielding error by Augusta's second baseman, with Cueva making it to third base on another Augusta error and a groundout.

Cueva scored on an RBI single from Scott, Woodies up 2-1. Augusta immediately swung back, tying the game in the top of the fifth with Taverez leading off with a triple against Maclean, who relieved Mendoza. A sac fly to right from Magee easily scored Tavarez. Neither team crossed the plate in the fifth as the Woodies had a runner in scoring position, failing to score him.

In the seventh, Augusta took their first lead of the night, scoring two runs with Boucher leading off with a single, coming around to later score on a RBI single by Tavarez. Godman was the second batter of the inning following Boucher, to draw a walk to reach base, advance from first to third on the Tavarez single and scoring on a missed catch pickoff error by the Woodies first baseman. The Woodies tried to generate a rally, leaving a runner on second in the eighth and were shutdown in the ninth against Augusta's closer, Joseph, for a 4-2 loss to open the series.

Vargas, who bridged the gap in between Hackenburg and Joseph received the win on the night and Joseph got the save.

The Wood Ducks (64-58) and Augusta GreenJackets (60-66) play game two tomorrow, September 6th, with the GreenJackets leading the series 1-0, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Wine and Winning Wednesday presented by Lenoir Community College.

