Pelicans Announce 2024 Schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their 2024 schedule. The 132-game schedule, developed by Major League Baseball, will run from April 5 to September 8. The Pelicans' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 5 against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The team will host the Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, beginning August 27 in the final home series of 2024. The club will close out the season on the road against the Woodpeckers.

2024 will mark the 25th season for the Pelicans franchise and tenth as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The season features 23 series with 12 at home and 11 on the road. Most series are comprised of six games, with four three- game sets against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Charleston RiverDogs, and the Columbia Fireflies for a total of 66 contests at Pelicans Ballpark and 66 on the road. Additionally, the six-game series format with games beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday will return with each Monday serving as a league-wide off-day. Three series will differ from this format: the season- opening series against Fayetteville starting on Friday, April 5, the three-game series against Charleston beginning Monday, July 1, and the three-game set against Columbia beginning Friday, July 19. The All Star Break, which coincides with the MLB All Star Break, will happen July 15-18.

The summer months continue to encompass the bulk of the Pelicans home schedule with 40 of the 66 contests played in June (14), July (15), and August (11). With two exceptions, the Pelicans will play at least one game per calendar week on the Grand Strand throughout the course of the 2024 regular season. Additionally, the Birds will play Charleston at home for their Red, White and Blue series which runs July 1-3.

The Pelicans will continue their in-state rivalries within the South Division with the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals), and Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves). The Pelicans will also welcome back the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) April 16-21 and July 9-14, the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals) May 14-19, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) April 5-7 and June 25-30, and the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers) August 27-September 1.

Fireworks will continue to be a staple within the Pelicans schedule. A total of 22 firework shows will take place throughout 2024.

A post-game Fireworks Extravaganza will take place every Friday, July 3, Thursdays and Sundays during the summer (June 13 - August 15), and on the final home game on Sunday, September 1.

