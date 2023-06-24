Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.24 vs Fredericksburg

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:05 pm tilt against the Fredericksburg Nationals at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. Fireflies' righty Shane Panzini (1-5, 3.21 ERA) toes the rubber and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Brad Lord (1-0, 4.54 ERA).

Tonight, we'll continue our Negro League Celebration weekend where we honor and celebrate the history of the Negro Leagues in South Carolina at Segra Park. We'll finish out the night with a fireworks show! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

PITCHING STAFF BLANKS FREDERICKSBURG 5-0: The Fireflies pitching staff worked their seventh shutout of the season behind a three-run sixth to beat Fredericksburg 5-0 at Segra Park Friday night. The Fireflies pitching staff earned their seventh shutout of the season. The staff with the best ERA in Minor League started off the second-half as well as they could. It's the 17th time the Fireflies have held their opponent to one run or less this year. Frank Mozzicato (W, 2-4) spun five scoreless frames, punching out six to give him a league-leading 83 on the season. Next, Ben Sears turned in his second three frame outing of the year, allowing just one base runner. Finally, Chazz Martinez closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth, punching out a pair to keep Fredericksburg at bay.

FIRST-HALF FUN: The Fireflies closed out the first-half of the 2023 season with a doubleheader split last night vs the Fredericksburg Nationals. Columbia finished the first-half 35-30, finishing above .500 at the mid-point for the first time since 2017. Columbia's first-half was filled with fun as the team won five games in walk-off fashion, went 14-11 in one-run contests and had the franchise's longest run at first place, pacing the Carolina League South Division for 33 days. Today the standings reset and the Fireflies will start a new 66-game race for their first playoff berth in franchise history.

SHUTTING DOWN THE OPPONENT: Last night, the Fireflies held their opponent to one-run or less for the 17th time this season as they locked down their seventh shutout of the season. To put that into perspective, the Fireflies held opponents to one-run or less just 11 times after 131 games last season.

CAREER NIGHT: Last night, Brett Squires went 3-3 with two doubles and a walk, notching his second-career three-hit game. The first came in game one of an April 30 doubleheader with the Augusta GreenJackets where he also hit his first-career homer. With the two doubles last night, Columbia's first baseman is tied for the Carolina League lead with 16 doubles with Salem outfielder Alan Castro.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last five outings, spanning 20.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 5.0 innings Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to set the tone for the last road trip of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.56 ERA across his first 10 outings and he has punched out 39 hitters in 34.2 innings.

PINNACLE PITCHERS: The Fireflies arms have been hot this year. Despite a tough series vs Fayetteville, where the team's ERA increased by nearly a quarter of a point, the Fireflies have maintained Minor League Baseball's best team ERA this season with a mark of 3.14. The second place team is the Down East Wood Ducks, who have a 3.22 ERA this season. Columbia also has the 12th-best team WHIP in Minor League Baseball at 1.29, trailing Down East, who paces the 120 team pack with a 1.20 WHIP.

WILY WALLACE: Last week, Chase Wallace gave up his first run of the season. Columbia's reliever has been on fire across his first seven outings this year though, maintaining a 0.77 ERA in 10.2 innings while fanning nine opposing hitters.

