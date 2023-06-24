GreenJackets Lose to Delmarva in Walk-Off Fashion 4-3

Salisbury, MD - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) were walked-off by the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles) 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night. After leading 3-1 after 6 innings, Augusta (32-35, 1-1) allowed Delmarva (29-38, 1-1) to score three unanswered runs as the GreenJackets were dealt their first loss of the second half of the year.

Having won the previous two games, the GreenJackets took a lead in the third inning when Justin Janas ripped an RBI single to score Ambioris Tavarez who had tripled earlier in the inning. The Shorebirds tied the game up in the fourth inning off of Augusta's starting pitcher, Spencer Schwellenbach. In the top of the sixth inning, the GreenJackets plated two runs to retake the lead as E.J. Exposito scored on a wild pitch and Tyler Collins later drove in Jair Casanova with a sacrifice fly.

Delmarva chipped away at Augusta's 3-1 lead as the Shorebirds scored a run in the 7th to make it a 3-2 game before tying the game in the 8th inning. In the top of the 9th inning, Collins hit a one out double but he was stranded on third. The Shorebirds didn't score in the bottom of the 9th but the GreenJackets were not able to bring the automatic runner home from second in the top of the 10th inning. In the bottom of the frame, Delmarva's Anderson De Los Santos delivered the one out, walk-off single down the left field line to make the Shorebird fans happy on this Delmarva Fireworks night.

Augusta's Schwellenbach - the 7th ranked prospect in the Braves' organization per MLB Pipeline and the Braves' 9th ranked prospect per Baseball America - completed six innings of work with just the 1 run allowed for his 3rd quality start of the season and second consecutive quality start. Schwellenbach only struck out two batters but was helped out tremendously by his right fielder Casanova. In the third inning, Casanova threw out a runner attempting to go first to third on a single. Then in the 4th inning, Casanova unleashed an incredible throw from the right field corner all the way to third base to get the runner attempting to tag up on the fly ball.

Not to be out done, Augusta's center fielder - Collins - momentarily saved the game for the GreenJackets as in the top of the 10th inning, he threw out the automatic runner at home plate attempting to score what would have been the game winning, walk-off run.

The GreenJackets wrap up the first leg of their road trip with the series finale in Delmarva (Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday before going to Columbia (Kansas City Royals) for a week, and then returning to SRP Park for a 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza! For tickets and more, go to greenjacketsbaseball.com.

