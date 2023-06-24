Balk-Off for Second Walk-Off of Series

June 24, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies scored the game-winning run after Marquis Grissom Jr. had back-to-back balks with Lizandro Rodriguez at second to give the Fireflies a 3-2 victory at Segra Park Saturday evening.

Rodriguez drew a lead-off walk to get on the base paths and advanced to second on a Dionmy Salon ground out.

Oscar Rayo (W, 1-0) set aside the first 11 Fredericksburg hitters he faced, in a stretch where the Fireflies staff retired 17 batters in order. Rayo finished the game with four one-hit innings and four punchouts.

The Fireflies tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Lizandro Rodriguez launched his fifth homer of the season to the left field berm off Pedro Gonzalez to even the game. It was Columbia's first homer since Jean Ramirez hit one June 17 at Fayetteville.

Shane Panzini ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth. He walked Branden Boissiere to start off the inning, then allowed a single to Max Romero Jr. to set the table. Next, Cortland Lawson roped an RBI double down the left field line to push Fredericksburg in front 2-1.

That was the only real jam that Panzini ran into. Columbia's righty worked five innings and tallied a career-high 10 punchouts, while ceding only four hits and two walks.

Columbia came out swinging for a second-straight ball game. Austin Charles started things off with a two out single in the bottom of the first then for a second-straight game, Brett Squires got the Fireflies on the board with an RBI double in the first.

Paul Witt tied things up in the top of the third inning, skying his ninth homer of the year over the left-center fence to make it 1-1.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-3, 4.72 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Bryan Caceras (3-0, 4.66 ERA).

Tomorrow night continues Negro League Celebration Weekend at Segra Park. The Fireflies will welcome former Negro League player Russell "Crazy Legs" Patterson to the ballpark and they'll have kids run the bases courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge after the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.