Perez Hits Solo Blast in 5-1 Loss to Hillcats

ZEBULON, N.C. - Hedbert Perez hit a solo home run in the fourth, Luke Adams extended his hitting streak to eight straight games and Jesus Parra went 2-for-3, but the Carolina Mudcats managed just one run and four hits in a 5-1 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

Alexander Vallecillo started for the Mudcats (34-31) and took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits over two and 2/3 innings pitched. Lynchburg (32-35) catcher Robert Lopez had two hits against Vallecillo (L, 0-1) with both going for run-scoring hits in the first and third respectively. The first inning hit came with two outs and immediately followed a Vallecillo balk that put a runner into scoring position for Lopez.

Lopez and the Hillcats led 2-0 after the third, but took a 4-0 lead in the fourth when Tyresse Turner hit a two-run home run off reliever Tyler Wehrle. The home run was Turner's second of the season and was one of four hits allowed by Wehrle across his four an 1/3 inning outing.

Carolina answered the Tuner home run with Perez's solo shot in the fourth, but that hit was just one of four total allowed by Lynchburg's pitching trio of starter Austin Peterson and relievers Braunny Munoz and Samuel Vasquez.

Peterson gave up the Perez home run, but worked through four and 1/3 with just one run on three hits while starting for Lynchburg. Peterson also struck out five and did not issue a walk in his start. Munoz (4-1) followed with three and 2/3 scoreless frames with a walk and three strikeouts. Vasquez later worked the ninth and faced four while closing out the series-clinching victory.

With the Saturday night victory, the Hillcats won the series while taking a 3-1 lead in the rain shortened five-game set in Zebulon. The series will conclude on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. start time for 94.7 QDR Heroes Weekend Teacher Appreciation Day and WakeMed Five County Family Sunday.

HOME RUNS:

Lynchburg: Turner (2, 4th inning off Wehrle, 1 on, 1 out).

Carolina: Perez, H (5, 4th inning off Peterson, 0 on, 1 out).

STOLEN BASES:

Lynchburg: Filia (3, 2nd base off Costello/Diaz).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Turner, DH (Lynchburg): 1-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Lopez, C (Lynchburg): 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Perez, H, LF (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Parra, DH (Carolina): 2-for-3

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Peterson (Lynchburg): 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO

Munoz (W, 4-1) (Lynchburg): 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Vasquez, S (Lynchburg): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Wehrle (Carolina): 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO

SCORING:

Hillcats 1st (Hillcats 1, Mudcats 0) -- Tyresse Turner walks. Wuilfredo Antunez flies out to Hedbert Perez. Angel Genao lines out to Hedbert Perez. Tyresse Turner advances to 2nd on a balk. Robert Lopez singles through the hole at second base, Tyresse Turner scores. Jose Devers singles to center field, Robert Lopez to 2nd. Angel Zarate pops out to Blayberg Diaz in foul territory.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Hillcats 3rd (Hillcats 2, Mudcats 0) -- Wuilfredo Antunez doubles to right field. Angel Genao strikes out on foul tip. Wild pitch by Alexander Vallecillo, Wuilfredo Antunez to 3rd. Robert Lopez singles to right-center field, Wuilfredo Antunez scores. Jose Devers strikes out swinging. Angel Zarate walks, Robert Lopez to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Tyler Wehrle replaces Alexander Vallecillo. Lexer Saduy strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Hillcats 4th (Hillcats 4, Mudcats 0) -- Marc Filia strikes out swinging. Jose Pastrano singles to right-center field. Tyresse Turner hits a home run to right field on a 2-0 pitch, Jose Pastrano scores. Wuilfredo Antunez flies out to Hedbert Perez. Angel Genao grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Jesus Chirinos.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Hillcats 4, Mudcats 1) -- Luis Lara flies out to Angel Zarate. Hedbert Perez hits a home run to right field on a 2-2 pitch. Luke Adams flies out to Wuilfredo Antunez. Kay-Lan Nicasia struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Hillcats 8th (Hillcats 5, Mudcats 1) -- Pitcher Change: Chase Costello replaces Tyler Wehrle. Marc Filia singles to right field. Jose Pastrano flies out to Hedbert Perez. Marc Filia steals 2nd base. Tyresse Turner grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Jesus Chirinos, Marc Filia to 3rd. Wild pitch by Chase Costello, Marc Filia scores. Wuilfredo Antunez walks. Angel Genao lines out to Hedbert Perez.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

