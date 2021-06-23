Columbia Fireflies: Game Notes 6-23 vs Myrtle Beach

The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Adrian Alcantara (2-2, 4.38 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia, while Myrtle Beach sends southpaw DJ Herz (0-2, 4.57 ERA) to the bump.

Tonight is Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday. Fans can bring their rabies-vaccinated dog on a leash to the ballpark for free with the purchase of a berm ticket. In addition to that, it's also a White Claw Wednesday, where anyone over the age of 21 can purchase a White Claw for $5 at the concession stands. The Fireflies are trying a special Prime Time night at the game, where there will be surprise flash sales at the concession stands and Mason Jar Team Store announced through the game. Gates open for the contest at 6 pm.

THREE RUN SIXTH SINKS WALLACE, FIREFLIES: Both offenses were active at Segra Park Tuesday evening, but the Columbia Fireflies bats fell short after the Myrtle Beach Pelicans plated three in the sixth to win 7-6. After a strong Rylan Kaufman start, the Fireflies (22-17) turned to the bullpen where Chase Wallace (BS, 2; L 0-1) allowed three runs to score. Yohendrick Pinango and Ryan Reynolds reached safely off a single and a fielder's choice to set the table for Matt Mervis. The first basemen smacked a ground-rule double to left center to bring the Pelicans (19-23) within a single score. Jacob Wetzel grounded out to score Reynolds to tie the game later that inning. The next inning Reynolds tripled to score Pinango to give the Pelicans a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Myrtle Beach, scored a pair of runs in the second and one in third, but the Fireflies tied it up in each home half, with an Omar Hernandez two-run blast and a Juan Carlos Negret solo shot.

YOU WANNA SEE SOME REAL SPEED?: The Fireflies saw Tyler Tolbert climb his way a position higher on the all-time team leaderboard. Tolbert stole a Fireflies-best three bases in Friday night's game to give him 21 on the season. That tied him for second-most in a single season for a Fireflies player with Hansel Moreno, who accomplished the feat in 2018. He's chasing Jacob Zanon, who stole 28 bags in 2017.

NOT A FAN OF THE PELICANS: Righty Chase Wallace has had a hard time against the Pelicans this season. The pitcher has appeared in four games for Columbia, including two against Myrtle Beach. In the two games against Charleston and Augusta, he has lasted 5.2 innings while allowing only a single run, but in his two appearances against the Pelicans, the Tennessee-native has gone 4.2 innings and has allowed seven earned runs.

CONVERTING THE SPLITS: Herard Gonzalez has been on fire from the left side of the plate this season. The switch hitter is batting .310 this season with three homers when hitting from the left side of the plate. On the other hand,

Gonzalez is hitting .105 from the right side of the plate in 19 at-bats this season.

HERNANDEZ LOVES HOME: After spinning a career-high five innings and wringing up a career-high seven hitters in the Fireflies third shutout of the season Friday, Ben Hernandez's home splits continue to separate from his road stats and from the rest of the pack on the Fireflies pitching staff. The Chicago-native has made four starts at home and four starts at the road this year. At Segra Park he has a 1-1 record with a 1.69 ERA through 16 frames where he has fanned 14 hitters and walked four. When the team travels, he has a 7.30 ERA in 12.1 innings where he has walked 11 and struckout 11 batters. The only Fireflies pitcher with a better home ERA with multiple appearances this season is Walter Pennington, who has a 1.04 ERA through 8.2 innings across five appearances out of the bullpen.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE APART OF A TURNAROUND: After giving up a run in two innings of relief work at Augusta May 8, it looked like righty Nathan Webb would have another season similar to his previous four years in Minor League Baseball. The Missouri-native has a 5.86 career ERA. Since then, the righty has spun 11 scoreless innings and has fanned 21 batters while allowing only three hits. His opposing batting average has dropped from .231 to .140 and his season WHIP is now an incredible 0.87.

