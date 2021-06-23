Wood Ducks to Host Youth Softball Camp Presented by Lenoir Community College

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks announced Wednesday, that they will host a Youth Softball Camp, presented by Lenoir Community College. The camp will take place Tuesday, June 29th - Thursday, July 1st.

The Youth camp will offer sessions from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on June 29 - 30th with check-in at 8:30 a.m. On July 1st, check-in is at 3:30 p.m. and the session will run from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. The three-day camp is $60 per participant (ages 5-14) and includes a camp t-shirt. Each camper will be responsible for bringing their own equipment (glove, bat, helmet, etc.). Parents must sign a waiver on behalf of their child to participate and are welcome to stay and watch from the stands at no additional cost.

The camp will feature instruction from the Shockers II softball team, including some former players. All five seniors from 2020 and the seniors from this season received offers to play college softball and pursue collegiate degrees. The Shockers teams have produced over 115 D1 college athletes over the years. "The Shockers are both honored and thrilled to partner with the DEWDS to bring fast pitch softball to Historic Grainger Stadium. We cherish every opportunity to cultivate a young girl's dream of playing a game that promotes integrity in all aspects of life," says head coach Jody Turner. "Some Shockers alum will come back to the camp to give firsthand advice and instruction to the campers as well."

Parents may register their children by contacting John McCormick at (252) 686-5154 or by emailing jmccormick@woodducksbaseball.com.

