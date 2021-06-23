Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Carolina

After a rainout last night, the Down East Wood Ducks begin their six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats tonight at 7:00 p.m. RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 4.00) gets the start for Down East and Carolina will counter with LHP Brandon Knarr (2-1, 4.85)

WHO'LL STOP THE RAIN: Last night the Wood Ducks and Mudcats were postponed due to inclement weather. This marks the fourth time that these two teams have been postponed when playing each other.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 7-11 at home and have a .199 team batting average within the (un)friendly confines of Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks are averaging 3.3 runs/game at home. The pitching staff continues to struggle at home, although they have a 3.46 ERA at home, their road ERA is 3.16.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 22-11 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are fifth in all of MiLB with 83 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (18) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 184 - 155 and 51 - 38 in the first two innings. The Wood Ducks shutout the Cannon Ballers on Sunday, 6-0 and improved to 7-2 at home when they score first. Overall, the Woodies are 21-5 when they score first.

RIPPIN' RICUMSTRICT: Obie Ricumstrict has been heating up throughout this homestand. Overall, he is 7-for-22 (.318) with a homerun and five RBIs.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Alejandro Osuna has made an immediate impact with the Woodies since being added to the roster on 6/15. In four games, Osuna is 6-for-12 (.500) with four doubles and five RBIs.

