Cipion Transferred to Extended Spring; Wilson Transferred to Carolina

June 23, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions yesterday with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of OF Arbert Cipion from the Mudcats to Extended Spring Training and the transfer of OF Mike Wilson from Extended Spring Training to the Mudcats.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players with three on the injured list.

In summary:

6/22: OF Arbert Cipion transferred to Extended Spring Training

6/22: OF Mike Wilson added from Extended Spring Training

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.