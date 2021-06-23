Defensive Miscues Bite 'Birds in Loss to FredNats

June 23, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD -The Delmarva Shorebirds could not overcome their defensive woes as they fell 3-2 on Wednesday night against the Fredericksburg Nationals at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Pitching staffs for both the Shorebirds (26-16) and the Nationals (14-30) were superb to start the night with the game remaining scoreless until the fourth.

Ricardo Mendez reached on an error to start the fourth and then stole second base. A grounder moved Mendez to third before he came in to score the contest's first run on a wild throw back to the pitcher from the catcher. Jeremy Ydens then doubled before scoring on Kevin Stroschein's line drive single to right center to make it 2-0 FredNats.

The Shorebirds cut the deficit to one in the fifth. Yorkislandy Alvarez roped a single to left with one away and Mason Janvrin was then hit by a pitch to put two aboard. One out later, Hudson Haskin lined a single to left, scoring Alvarez, to make it a 2-1 game.

The FredNats restored their two-run advantage in the top of the sixth. Viandel Pena laced a triple to right and then proceeded to score on a passed ball, putting the FredNats up 3-1.

In the ninth, Andrew Martinez walked to start the frame and one out later moved to second on a ground out. Janvrin then stroked a single to center to trim the deficit to one, but a flyout ended the game on the very next hitter with the FredNats emerging victorious 3-2.

Troy Stainbrook (1-0) earned the win in relief for the FredNats, going 2.1 no-hit innings, walking two and striking out four.

Delmarva's starter Griffin McLarty (1-3) was hung with the loss after allowing two unearned runs on three hits, striking out four.

Davis Moore collected his first save of the year for the FredNats, pitching the eighth and ninth while allowing one run on one hit and one walk, striking out two.

Alvarez went 2-for-3 in his Delmarva debut while Hudson Haskin drove in a run for a third straight night for the Shorebirds.

Ydnes had both of his hits go for doubles (2-for-4, R) while Junior Martina also went 2-for-4 for the FredNats.

With the series now square at one, the Shorebirds and FredNats square off again on Thursday, June 24, at Perdue Stadium. Brandon Young (2-0, 3.45) starts for Delmarva against Mitchell Parker (3-4, 3.03) for Fredericksburg. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on Fox Sports 960 AM and MiLB.TV with Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.