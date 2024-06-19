Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.19 vs Carolina

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tonight at Segra Park. RHP Ethan Bosacker (5-2, 2.66 ERA) toes the rubber for the home team and the Carolina Mudcats counter with RHP Daniel Corniel (3-2, 4.21 ERA).

Tonight we are celebrating Juneteenth at Segra Park. The Fireflies Express is also making its return for our first Whistle Stop Wednesday where fans can take train rides during our game! Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

PENA TIES FRANCHISE RECORD IN DOUBLEHEADER: The Fireflies split a doubleheader with the Carolina Mudcats Tuesday afternoon at Segra Park. They lost game one 3-2, but were able to take game two 3-1. Columbia also was able to witness franchise history as Erick Pena slapped his 25th homer of his Fireflies career to tie Dash Winningham, who played for Columbia in 2016-17. Game One Columbia and Carolina resumed for a third time 44 days after this game was suspended for a second time, and this time they were able to complete the game. Carolina tied the game pretty quickly. Yoswar Diaz singled and stole to third before advancing home on a wild pitch to tie the game 1-1. Game Two Erick Pena slugged a solo homer to right in the fourth inning to make Columbia's lead 3-0. It was the outfielder's sixth homer of the season and the 25th of his Fireflies career, matching Dash Winningham for the most in Fireflies history.

FIRST-CLASS FIREFLIES: Columbia's pitching staff has been hot in the month of June. The club is 11-4 with a 2.34 ERA in 15 games over the month. The club has 115 strikeouts in 134.2 innings of work while maintaining a 1.12 WHIP and a .205 opposing average. In all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), The Fireflies have the second-best ERA and third-best WHIP. They trail the Frisco Rough Riders, who have a 2.18 ERA over the stretch and the Birmingham Barons and Bowie Baysox, who have WHIPs of 1.08 and 1.10, respectively.

ROCKING WITH REYES: After a difficult April, where Emmanuel Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings across five starts, the righty has shut down his opponents. Emmanuel Reyes hasn't been scoreless, but he has been an innings eater in June, working 15 frames to the tune of a 2-0 record and a 1.80 ERA. Both Reyes and Martin have been fantastic since the Calendar turned to May. Reyes has spun 36 innings to the tune of a 2.25 ERA and not to be outdone, the former Kentucky Wildcat, Logan Martin has a zany 1.69 ERA across his last 32 innings.

POWERING PENA: Tuesday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his sixth round tripper of the season. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 25 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and six this year. He's currently tied for the most-career homers in franchise history with Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017).

ROSADO RAISES THE BAR: Fireflies reliever Jarold Rosado has been on a roll. The righty hasn't allowed a run in five outings dating back to May 26. The stretch goes 7.1 frames and he has 10 punchouts while allowing one hit and three walks. Rosado's success can trace back to his walk rate year-over-year. Last season, he walked 23 of the 138 hitters he faced (16.7%) and this year he has lowered that rate to 5.7%.

SECOND-HALF FIREFLIES: Sunday when the Fireflies lost in 11 innings to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, they were officially eliminated from first-half playoff contention and Kannapolis cliinched the South Division crown. The second-half of the 2024 season officially begins Friday, June 21.

HOMETOWN HEROES: The Fireflies have been great at home this year, rocking a 21-11 record at home to start 2024.

