Green Delivers Key Knock In 4-1 Victory

June 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Elijah Green's two-out, two-run single lifted the FredNats to a 4-1 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks. The win bumps the Freddies up to 34-31, and Down East falls to 35-29.

The Nats took advantage of three separate Wood Duck errors in the second inning to plate the first run of the game. However, that lead did not last long as Down East tied the game in the top of the third on an RBI triple from Gleider Figuereo.

FredNat starter Bryan Polanco helped keep things tied, going into the bottom of the fifth. Marcus Brown and Cristhian Vaquero both reached to open up the frame, putting runners on second and third with no outs. The Woodies retired the next two men, but Elijah Green snapped the tie with a sharp single down the left field line, to put FXBG up 3-1.

Polanco finished out the sixth inning for his longest start this year, and struck out a season-best eight batters as well. Bubba Hall followed that up with two scoreless innings, as Roismar Quintana's single in the eighth made it a 4-1 edge. Finally, Anthony Arguelles closed the door in the ninth to preserve the win. Polanco (5-1) got the official decision, as Arguelles saved his second game, and Brayan Mendoza (3-3) took the loss.

In game three, the final game of the first half, Travis Sykora (0-3, 3.55) goes up against Kohl Drake (2-1, 1.95) in a 7:05 start.

